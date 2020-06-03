Need Wuhan lab answers
In a recent article, noted physicist Safi Bahcall, in discussing market turf wars in the bio pharmaceutical industry, mentioned that focus should be on having scientists do what they do best. Namely, scientists should develop hypotheses; design experiments; and accumulate and analyze data. Which raises serious questions regarding the operations and purpose of China’s Wuhan laboratory.
Assuming that for several years that lab was experimenting on a coronavirus involving certain “horseshoe“ bats, what were they working on and why weren’t they well on their way to developing a serum, vaccine or another preventative or treatment approach? The lab is headed by the revered “bat woman,” Shi Zhengli, yet apparently no remedies have been developed. This raises profound questions about the lab’s objectives, and by extension China’s.
President Trump and Secretary Pompeo are on point in raising concerns about this Wuhan lab and the Chinese leadership, on the COVID-19 development and worldwide spread. And the media should be serving as serious journalists and pushing for answers.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
For Harrison for Congress
This is an important year for the Democratic voters of Congressional District 2, especially after the departure of Rep. Jeff Van Drew from the Democratic Party. I have watched this race closely and have been impressed with many of the candidates. Recently, I saw an article shared on social media explaining that Amy Kennedy accepted campaign donations from executives of a health care company called Wellpath that operates among other places in for-profit prisons and ICE detention centers, and is facing wrongful death lawsuits and other complaints (including from Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren) about mistreatment and mishandling of care. How Kennedy could take money from people in this company that in part relies on for-profit prisons and ICE detention centers for its income is beyond me.
While I have tried to remain undecided, this situation has me leaning towards Brigid Callahan Harrison. Not just because she was endorsed by Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, but because I know she will stick up for South Jersey values in Washington.
Brenda LoCicero
Little Egg Harbor
Keep Point rec program
It is my understanding that the Somers Point Board of Education has recently decided to cease funding of the Community Education and Recreation Program. This program has been in existence since 1978. Its leadership position has been instrumental in developing and overseeing various programs and activities for a diverse population ranging from preschoolers to senior citizens. A partial list of these include the first before and after school child program in Atlantic County; adult and youth enrichment and recreation programs; senior citizen programs; community events; the Foundation for Education; summer day camp; bus trips; and holiday parade and porch performances.
This program was the envy of many local communities and set Somers Point apart as a progressive and forward thinking town. It made Somers Point a bit special. Along with all the programs and other activities, Community Education and Recreation provided leadership and direction. It would not be an overstatement that activities such as Bayfest, the Good Old Days Festival, and the Concert on the Beach Series would not have flourished if not for the presence of this office.
The core idea behind the Community Education and Recreation model is that the school being a major resource within the community is in a position to have a positive impact on all residents.
I urge the board of education to rethink its position on this matter and the loss of such a keystone to the structure of this community. If this decision is allowed to stand it will be a sad day for Somers Point.
Nicholas Regine
Somers Point
Right question for Biden
Presidential candidate Joe Biden denied sexual assault charges a former staff member (Tara Reade) alleges occurred in 1993. His denial was in response to a direct question by interviewer Mika Brzezinski. The immediate follow-up question was, “do you remember her?” Before Biden answered, Brzezinski reframed the question to whether he remembered “any types of complaints that she might have made?” He answered the new question by saying essentially “no” and “I don’t remember.”
Brzezinski should not have reframed the question. Biden should have been asked point blank if he remembered Reade and been required to answer it with a simple yes or no. A yes answer would have allowed for some meaningful follow-up questioning about the nature of their contact with each other and any relationship they may have had, whether work related or otherwise. A no answer would make it difficult for Biden to equivocate later if there is more information about their contact or relationship.
In my opinion, this was a softball interview. Donald Trump once told another man that he feels entitled to grab some women by their crotch. We can only hope for enough information to make a reasoned determination about Biden on such matters.
Stephen Funk
Northfield
Let’s get back to our lives
The Wall Street Journal recently published an article titled “Forgotten pandemic offers contrast to COVID-19 lockdowns” about the Hong Kong flu. I was 20-something at the time and didn’t remember that the Hong Kong flu of 1968 raged for three years. The estimate of U.S. flu deaths was 100,000 (population of 200 million); currently we have 100,000 deaths (population 329.5 million). I’m not trying to minimize the situation now or the fact that lives have been lost to this coronavirus but I think it’s time to start to get back to our lives.
400,000 spectators attended Woodstock in August 1969 during the Hong Kong flu pandemic. Now we are required to wear face masks and are restricted to social gatherings of no more than 25.
The media have compared U.S. number of cases with those of Italy. Italy’s population is 60 million, so of course we would have more cases. The population of California and New York is 60 million. These two states tragically had 21,669 deaths then — Italy has had 29,684.
Gov. Murphy has extended emergency restrictions for another 30 days. Why is it that some very large stores are deemed necessary and are allowed to open if they restrict the number of customers entering their stores and small businesses are being forced into bankruptcy? Why can’t I get a haircut in a salon that makes appointments and has the ability to restrict the number of clients? Citizens are suffering; they need to feed their families. We need to be treated like responsible adults, not children.
New Jersey government usually forgets South Jersey. I wish they would do so now. South Jersey is not as densely populated and has many fewer cases of COVID. I hope and pray that common sense will prevail.
The bureaucrats are drunk with power and are taking away our constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.