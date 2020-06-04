‘Heroes’ said too casually
Heroes: a word flying through TV advertisements from representatives of insurance companies, labor unions, media outlets and including local, state and federal governments. When most people hear the word “hero” up until now, a picture forms in their mind of someone running into a burning building to save a child, a member of the armed forces under fire in a war zone protecting the United States, an unarmed person tackling a gunman in an active shooter situation: these are but a few examples that might elicit the word heroic.
The modern use of hero is doing a job stacking cans of vegetables or putting meat in the case, pumping gas, delivering packages or takeout food? I can’t see elevating everyday jobs that people are being paid their regular wage and are lucky to have to becoming a hero because they’re “on the front line.”
What is heroic about doing the same job now? Everyone is wearing a mask, we’re six feet apart, stores that are open limit the number of customers, delivery service is contactless with purchases by phone: the list goes on.
Military, health care workers, police officers and fire personnel jobs are inherently dangerous by description, so they accept going in that their definition of a hero has a different metric. To apply the term “hero” to anyone not performing a heroic act dilutes the term to mean just about everyone: We’re all heroes.
It started for me when I first heard young children’s coaches using the phrase “everybody gets a trophy.” Putting things in perspective, the professions I mentioned are performing a needed service for which I thank them — but they are being paid their wage, are as protected by state mandated PPE/distancing as the rest of us. With the exception of local restaurant delivery drivers and other non-union jobs, most belong to a union that will use their pandemic “heroes” in the next contract. They’ll negotiate more money and benefits, heaping even more to the enormous pile of taxes and fees heading for us to pay for COVID-19 expenses.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Rules not followed
We went to the beach a few blocks away from home to better view the flyover of the National Guard. It was very cool! The larger plane in the formation was a tanker, the same type flown by a dear departed friend for the Strategic Air Command. I thought of him.
We only went half way to the beach and stood on a walkway with our masks on. Just before the event a couple came down the walkway, no masks, passed inches from us and had a dog in tow (which wasn’t allowed on the beach). I think their behavior was stupid.
Stan Pszczolkowski
Ocean City
