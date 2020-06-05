Risk for self vs. others
There are many who want the country to reopen yet they are being classified as selfish. There are those that rely on all kinds of people to supply them while they cower at home. Isn’t that selfish too?
People expect their garbage to be picked up, the grocery store to be open so they can get food, truck drivers to supply the stores, and farmers, meatpackers, and fruit and vegetable pickers to keep food in that grocery store. They expect online sellers to still ship all the things they’re ordering while they sit at home shopping. They expect the delivery driver to leave it on their doorstep. They expect their phone to work, power to stay on and mail to show up, rain, sleet or shine.
And most important, people expect the doctors and nurses to be there if they need them. The whole premise of shelter in place is based on the arrogant idea that others must risk their health so others can protect theirs. There is nothing virtuous about ignoring the largely invisible army required to allow people to shelter in place.
It may be upsetting, but think about what is allowing people to stay safe. With common sense we could easily go back to life as it was, with the emphasis on sense.
Yes, I could catch COVID. I could also catch the flu or a cold. I could also get run over by a bus or struck by lightning. We all take risks everyday.
Those who choose to stay home apparently can afford to; I can’t. They may stay there, but they should stop saying people like me are selfish and will spread it. Why should they worry if they’re staying in their homes?
The economy can’t withstand much more of this. If the economy collapses, so will the rest of the world’s. If that happens, there will be more death than from this virus and the further rise of tyrants.
I don’t want to see people die from COVID or anything else. I want people to live. But sheltering in place is not living.
Chera Macpherson
Somers Point
Media should curtail AP
Regarding the recent letter, “AP fearmongers biased”:
I wholeheartedly agree with the writer’s sentiments regarding the Associated Press. The AP wire service does a disservice to the public by using sensationalist headlines without regard to overall content of their stories. Additionally, their blatantly biased reporting belongs on the opinion and commentary pages, not on the news pages. Newspapers should drastically curtail their overuse and reliance on the Associated Press as a news source.
Douglas H. Stroz
Egg Harbor Township
Let people protect selves
Every day of every year people have had to make choices. Firefighters rush into burning buildings, police officers pull over speeding cars with dark tinted windows, pilots get into airplanes, everyday people get into their automobiles. Not every one of them will live out the day.
Now we as a people have been introduced to COVID-19. Firefighters wear protective gear, police officers wear bulletproof vests, pilots do comprehensive preflight checks, and everyday people wear seat belts. So with COVID-19, do we stay locked in our houses, close all businesses and schools, keep church doors chained? Or do we allow people to make choices?
I say allow people to open their front doors, businesses, churches. People will make a choice to act responsibly and follow safety protocols, or not. Those that do will have a greater chance of survival than those that won’t. It will be their choice.
Bill Garry
Northfield
Name callers lose trust
I am so worried that both President Trump and Democrats call each other liars. How will other countries trust them and us?
Jaidev Anand
Galloway Township
