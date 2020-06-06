Give seniors a share
Is there any reason that senior citizens are not getting any reprieve on property taxes? It seems as though all of the concessions are for renters and mortgage holders. How about the people who took years to pay off their mortgages and need a reprieve on property taxes, which are already too high.
Also I’d like to see Social Security checks get the $600 increase that the federal government gave to unemployment benefits. Taxpayers should speak up and put people in office who will do something for them instead of all of the giveaway programs.
Donna A. Sooy
Bridgeton
Performer abused animals
According a recent story, Roy Horn died at age 75. He was a member of the legendary Siegfried & Roy act, which abused animals for years.
William Sparkes
Somers Point
Faults Trump backers too
Regarding the recent letter, “Trump supporters deluded”:
I have to agree with the letter writer. I ask supporters of President Trump where is the health care that he promised. Where are the lower prescription drugs? Where are all the manufacturing jobs that Trump said would be created or brought back to the U.S.? Are people’s incomes any higher than they were after taking into consideration the rise in expenses?
Karl Frank
Mays Landing
Following medical pros
Some White House staffers tested positive, yet President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence seldom if ever wear masks and continue their travels. Three medical professionals on his task force have self-quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure.
I am taking my medical advice from the professionals not politicians.
Eileen Risler
Ventnor
