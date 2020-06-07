Local hospitals safely offer normal care and services
As everyone eagerly anticipates summer, we are happy to report that COVID-19 cases continue to slow and we recognize and appreciate the efforts our communities have made to make that happen. One thing is for sure — as the summer warms up, your local health-care systems are ready, willing, and able to meet whatever health care needs you have.
As we emerge from the restrictions of the last few months, it’s time to think again about more normal needs important to health maintenance and caring for loved ones: wellness visits to pediatricians and primary care providers, elective testing like routine blood work and screening exams, vaccinations for children and adults and even seeking specialty care for specific problems. Surgeries that were deferred are being scheduled and performed in hospitals and outpatient locations. It’s time to work with your trusted health-care partners to focus on your health needs.
Normal is no longer the same. The new normal includes significant actions we have put in place to keep you safe and healthy, including requiring masks for caregivers, patients and visitors while visiting or working in our locations. We will continue to limit visitors to minimize potential exposure and maintain social distancing. We are screening staff and patients for possible exposure. Inside our hospitals, we are separating COVID positive patients into designated nursing units, so it is safe for other patients requiring surgery or hospitalization to be admitted without exposure. We have strict cleaning procedures in place that attend to high touch areas and surfaces, and multiple hand sanitizer stations for general usage. Your safety has always been our top priority, and that is one thing that will never change.
We will always be grateful for the kindness you have shown us the last few months. You have made masks, volunteered where you could, and supplied our health care team with an incredible amount of meals. Let us return that kindness by welcoming you back to our offices and facilities. We recognize there is nothing more important to you than the health of your family.
Lori Herndon
President & CEO, AtlantiCare
Joanne Carrocino
President & CEO, Cape Regional Health System
Ron Johnson
President & CEO Shore Medical Center
For Harrison for Congress
It’s no secret that the path forward after COVID is going to be a rocky one. I don’t believe having Rep. Jeff Van Drew is going to help anyone in South Jersey. We need a representative to get us through this crisis, and more importantly, to help us rebuild after all the dust has settled. And who better to do that than Brigid Callahan Harrison? She has spent her life studying the issues that directly impact the people of the district, and her plan to improve the infrastructure and tourism across the Second District is admirable.
Her policy background is not the only reason that she is far and away the most qualified candidate: she has lived through this as well. In the 1980s Harrison’s family was deeply impacted by the recession early in the term of President Reagan, and her father found financial safety by becoming a member of Local 54 while working at Caesar’s. She knows firsthand the experiences of the working families of this district, which is why her plan to bring good paying jobs to this district is focused on infrastructure improvements.
She has stated that the first thing she intends to do when reaching Washington would be to request that she be placed on the infrastructure committee. She has long harped that the highway and road system in the Second District are in desperate need of repair. Better and more efficient roadways would lead to higher volumes of shoobies and tourists making their way down to the coast and supporting local businesses, the first massive key to an economic revitalization that this area has needed for decades. We need to elect someone with a plan and the dedication to represent her constituents in Washington. A representative that can stand up to the elites that look down on the area and the state is something that has been sorely missed since Rep. Frank LoBiondo was elected in the 1990s.
Grace Kennedy
Linwood
