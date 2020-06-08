Response more damaging
I am nearly 73 which puts me in the cohort described as most at risk from the COVID-19 virus. And I am growing increasingly afraid … but not of the virus. Initial death rate estimates were wildly overstated. What frightens me is what the media and assorted politicians are doing to the country.
We are in danger of destroying the economy, only a few months ago the envy of the world. Worse, we are in jeopardy of losing our constitutional rights and fundamentally altering our way of life.
A former Colorado state trooper was arrested for playing ball with his 6-year-old daughter. Church members in Kentucky attending Easter services in their cars, with their windows up, were issued summonses. Police in New Jersey broke up a rabbi’s funeral and arrested 15 men. In Michigan, you can have an abortion, but you can’t buy flower seeds. Freedom of religion is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. That used to mean something. So did freedom of speech
Two California doctors posted a video on YouTube and, employing the benefit of their years of immunology experience, stated the response to the virus is too drastic and that people need to get back to their normal lives. The video was taken down by Google “for violating YouTube’s terms of service.” What gives Google the right to censor legitimate opinions and decide which scientists are allowed to speak out? Facebook is denying the citizens of Michigan the ability announce their plans to protest the ridiculous edicts of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The 1st Amendment prohibits government from abridging “the right of the people … to petition the government for a redress of grievances,” but Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg can?
I believe the damage to the economy, to individual rights and quality of life, not to mention the national debt, will prove to be far more harmful in the long run than anything the virus does. Columnist Peggy Noonan recently said we should not commit suicide because we are afraid of dying.
It is past time to begin returning to normal business and social activity.
James M. Shippen
Northfield
Support vaccine effort
My mom is high-risk for COVID-19, due to both her age and her condition. She’s been undergoing treatments for her cancer diagnosis for a while now, further compromising her immune system. However, the presence of this virus in local doctors’ offices and hospitals has made receiving treatment all the more difficult.
Looking after my mom was a challenge before COVID-19 knocked on our door. Though I’m still happy to help in whatever ways I can, doing so is near impossible when I have no answers or options to offer. Personally, I’m looking forward to the future where COVID-19 is no longer an issue and my mom can seek treatment in peace, as normal. But that future doesn’t exist without a vaccine or treatment.
Though a vaccine once seemed years away, America’s biopharmaceutical industry has been chipping away at one. The promise of their work warrants the utmost support, both from the public and legislators. I encourage New Jersey’s federal lawmakers to get behind their work; their support is so important to ensuring they’re empowered to deliver on their research.
Karen Bender
North Cape May
Tax cut debt worrying
Since the early days of my marriage in 1961 I have refused to do or buy anything for which I could not pay, with the exception of necessary big ticket purchases. So I did borrow to buy a home and a car.
I don’t know what year I started using credit cards, but I’ve never paid interest, always paying monthly.
So the Trump administration tax cuts a few years ago really bothered me since they could lead to the federal government adding a couple of trillion dollars to the national debt.
I assume this means the country had less money for fighting the virus epidemic.
I think the top 5% have their benefits stashed away in the stock market or somewhere.
I worry what the future holds for children living in a debt burdened country.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Murphy’s spending fails
From the beginning, Gov. Murphy spent more money, handing the money out like most progressives instead of restoring the state’s finances.
Let’s not forget that candidate Murphy told the people of New Jersey that he has the knowledge to create good paying jobs and take control of the budget, since he was a money manager from Goldman Sachs.
Now that our state is overly indebted and can’t fund its obligations, Murphy wants President Trump and the federal government to bail the state out of its financial turmoil.
What is Murphy going to do now?
He can’t keep raising taxes. If he made more of an effort to create jobs and supported the legalization of marijuana with restrictions on the amount of sales and age, the governor would have revenue to move the state forward more efficiently. If I were him, I would ask God for more guidance. This proves that socialism is a failed economic system.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
