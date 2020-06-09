Locals behave badly, too
Regarding the recent letter, “Visitors have bad attitude”:
The question that I have to ask the writer is does she know everybody who lives in Margate or can she tell which people “are out-of-towners.” Do they have signs attached to their bathing suits that say “I am an out of towner”? I think not.
I have been bathing on the beaches of Absecon Island for many years and I have seen numerous local people that I know do the same disgusting things that she is talking about.
Stan Alten
Ventnor
Not time to increase taxes
I recently read from Bloomberg News that New Jersey’s April revenue declined 60% from the year prior, losing an unprecedented $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, the Egg Harbor Township School Board passes another irresponsible budget raising taxes again and this time including a new full-day kindergarten program that will cost the taxpayers a lot.
As a certified public accountant I understand these elected officials are not financial experts, and I’m grateful for their service, however there could not be a worse time to start a new program and raise taxes again. The state will have to cut funding due to the lost revenue. Taxpayers in EHT are having a hard enough time; the school board just made it worse with this budget.
Gregory M. Matuson
Egg Harbor Township
Murphy creates problems
Despite attending an Ivy League university, Gov. Phil Murphy seems unsurpassed in his lack of logic. This weekend, many South Jersey beaches are opening up to sunbathers and the like, but this order does not apply to as many aspects of the economy as it should.
Tourists will undoubtedly flock to the shore on weekends, and in doing so, they will crowd supermarkets, beaches, streets and everything else. The only problem is that these tourists will have no place to eat. Sure, they can all go to the grocery store or get take-out, but in such a scenario, people are still crowding public spaces, thus defeating the initial purpose of closing restaurants.
Furthermore, the order is unfairly harsh towards smalls business. Walmart can still sell clothes to people because it is an “essential business,” but a small, locally owned boutique is forced to remain closed. Murphy is helping large American corporations at the expense of small New Jersey businesses, but considering that he is a former executive of Goldman Sachs, it is no surprise that he is so hostile toward small businesses.
Apparently, the governor finds no problem with crowded supermarkets, crowded beaches and shared swimming. Considering this, some questions remain: What does Murphy have against allowing people to eat in restaurants? Why can corporations sell clothes, but small businesses cannot? After the weekend, when tourists struggle to find decent food and shopping by the shore, they will also be demanding an answer to such questions. It makes no sense for the governor to arbitrarily consider some crowding as acceptable and other kinds as unacceptable.
Lou Freedman
Margate
