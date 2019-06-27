Study co-author: Press wrong on sea-level rise
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Good news — Jersey Shore will still be habitable in 2100”:
In criticizing the study I co-authored for the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Press editorial is fundamentally wrong about the future rate of sea level rise. Decades of sea level rise observations and numerous climate models overwhelmingly lay out the facts.
Over the past 25 years, sea levels rose at a pace double the 20th century average, and studies show it continues to accelerate. Ice sheets have been melting more rapidly than predicted, and our understanding about the sensitivity of the Antarctic Ice Sheet has grown. These changes are reflected in the sea level rise projections used in our scientific study, “Underwater: Rising Seas, Chronic Floods, and the Implications for US Coastal Real Estate,” which were taken from the 2014 National Climate Assessment (NCA) — a report by 13 government agencies assessing the state of climate science. We analyzed an intermediate scenario projecting about 4 feet of sea level rise by the century’s end — in line with what New Jersey’s guidance suggests is the “likely range” of the rise — and determined that nearly 25,000 homes in the state are at risk of chronic flooding, or flooding the equivalent of every other week, on average, by 2035. This could greatly impact daily life along the Jersey Shore.
We also analyzed a higher-end scenario projecting 6.5 feet of sea level rise by the year 2100, which could become more likely if ice loss continues accelerating. In fact, scientists have begun examining the possibility that sea levels will rise even higher, as evidenced by the 2018 NCA including a scenario of more than 8 feet of rise by the century’s end.
A fact-based perspective of sea level rise does paint a daunting picture of our future, particularly for the Jersey Shore. But dismissing facts to assuage our fear doesn’t protect residents and their homes. Instead, it distracts us from the critical investments we must make: reducing our global warming emissions urgently to minimize future sea level rise and making communities more resilient to rising seas.
Kristina Dahl
San Francisco
Seniors, disabled need exemption from bag bans
Regarding the recent article, “Plastic bag bans go into effect in three more shore towns”:
Every time I am at the supermarket, I am appalled when I see senior and disabled citizens struggle to get life’s basic supplies because they can’t have a plastic shopping bag. In the case of this law, one size does not fit all. Common sense needs to prevail here.
Exceptions are made for parking, restrooms, public transportation, etc., for seniors and disabled individuals. This should be no different. It seems to me that this is a blatant violation of the American’s With Disabilities Act passed by Congress and signed by the president in 1990.
If our brilliant elected officials cannot fix this mess that they themselves have created by not thinking the laws thoroughly through, then the ACLU should step in and investigate.
As for me personally, I will spend my taxable dollars in municipalities that do not discriminate against senior citizens and handicapped individuals with bag restrictions.
Kelly Bowen
Margate
Officials should admit error
I have been patiently waiting for any politician in office to admit publicly their original vote, act or opinion stated was “wrong” at the time stated, and now have corrected by facts, or a new opinion is now needed. Intelligent persons must recognize the need to verify their votes or statements by new facts or condition changes. Our legislators at any government level must be willing to face the facts that they were wrong initially and now can accept a new opinion.
There is only “one” who is right all of the time.
Louis Green
Mays Landing
Kate Smith rightfully stands for American patriotism
Kate Smith is a patriot, legend and now victim of political correctness. As Yogi said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Smith has been added to the hit list of revisionist history, or is it hysteria. Now her beloved rendition of “God Bless America” traditionally played at N.Y. Yankees games as well as at Philadelphia Flyers games, has been banned and her statue removed.
The racism tactic has been debunked, but it doesn’t matter, the deed is done. Mission accomplished, no debate, just shoot from the hip reaction. But what is the mission? Leftists’ view America as a colonial imperialist nation that has abused other countries and must be brought under globalist control. This could never happen from outside forces, it must be hollowed out from within. God, patriotic tradition and history are under constant threat. The attacks are wide and varied, from Columbus to Confederate statues.
Focusing on just one of these miscarriages of justice could bring a reversal of fortune. Do not let the Kate Smith case be swept away by time. Keeping it fresh and in the news cycle is step one. It ain’t over til the fat lady sings, once again. God bless America.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor Township
Legal immigration needed, under bipartisan reforms
Regarding the recent letter, “US needs some migrants”:
The letter writer states we need immigrants. We must control our borders, but no walls, even mentions the Statue of Liberty in New York harbor, which welcomes immigrants. Same liberal crying argument. We need legal immigrants, not illegal immigrants who flood the borders and cross illegally into this country, receive free college and free health care in California.
My grandparents came to New York from Europe, past the Statue of Liberty, all done legally. No free health care, worked hard. No free education, worked hard.
The U.S. and the present administration is not against immigration into the country. It is against illegal immigration. We are a country of rules and laws. Immigrants must follow our rules and laws to enter our country, just as other countries require.
Walls are required in some instances to combat and control illegal crossings into our country, as is electronic monitoring, and boots on the ground. This is a U.S. problem, not a Democrat or Republican issue. Let’s work together.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
Raise awareness, funding to fight Alzheimer’s disease
If you have a brain you are at risk of developing Alzheimer’s, the degenerative brain disease for which there is no cure or way to prevent or slow progression. Today there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s who are supported by more than 16 million unpaid caregivers. Alzheimer’s disease costs taxpayers more than $22 million every hour.
During June — Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month — encourage everyone to create awareness and raise funds for an eventual end to this devastating disease. Here are two ways to help:
Make June 21, the summer solstice and the longest day, a day to put on purple and honor someone who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Organize or get involved in a Longest Day activity to raise awareness and critical funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.
Get familiar with and share the 10 Ways to Love Your Brain campaign created by the Alzheimer’s Association. There is strong evidence that lifestyle modification can reduce the risk of cognitive decline. It’s never too late or too early to incorporate healthy habits.
Take action during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. Only when we band together to create awareness and raise funds can we hope to realize the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.
Mary Kubiak
Egg Harbor Township
Backs Lewis for Assembly
Since 1985, the 9th Legislative District has been represented solely by Republicans. Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove obsess over undocumented immigrants, they claim the minimum wage increase hurts seniors, and they rejected legalizing marijuana. While families in Virginia Beach bury their loved ones, I remember how Rumpf and Gove both voted against bills prohibiting magazines with more than 10 rounds and requiring additional justification to own a handgun. They fall in line with conservative mythologies, voting against legislation to commit New Jersey to the U.S. climate accord, while average residents in the region worry how the all-too-real effects of climate change might affect their homes.
We deserve better.
Someone decided that enough is enough and is standing up to these injustices: Wayne Lewis, who launched his candidacy for Assembly this spring. A Galloway Township resident with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry/biophysics from Temple University and two graduate degrees from Penn State, Lewis maintains a thorough understanding of the crises confronting the state: environmental, economic and social.
People can no longer ignore the existential threat of climate change, abide a minimum wage that’s one-third of the income necessary to rent the average one-bedroom apartment in New Jersey, and watch their loved ones succumb to the opioid epidemic while police arrest as many people for marijuana every year as there are people living in the entire 9th Legislative District.
Shaun Moran
Little Egg Harbor Township
A.C. rooming houses serve needed workers
The solons of Atlantic City think they have solved one of the greatest problems in order to make Atlantic City great again: that there are too many rooming houses. What is being completely overlooked is that it is not the rooming house in and of itself that causes the problem, but the occupants therein. Many people prefer to live their lives in what to them is a satisfactory quality of life.
The new staying arrangement that is much more of a threat to the area is caused by Airbnbs, Home Away, VRBO, Flipkey and the like. But of course the city has looked much more favorably on such rentals — rentals priced much higher and that attract what they seem to view as a better class of people, those having greater disposable income.
One of the biggest problems created by eliminating properties with longer term rentals like rooming houses is the dearth of housing for workers in local businesses. If the jobs cannot be filled because housing is too costly, does not exist or requires time and cost of transportation, the prospective employees will go elsewhere and local businesses will be very adversely effected. It is not in the memory of many in the city but quite a few employers provided housing for their workers.
Martin Berlow
Atlantic City
Immigration distant problem
One can be assured that congressional action would be astonishingly swift if the tens of thousands of immigrants streaming through the nation’s remote southwest border were streaming into New York City or Washington, D.C.
Carmine Bonanni
Margate