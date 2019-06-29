Family’s story uplifting
Regarding the recent story, “Linwood family of six kids celebrate their father”:
All too often we see news stories about families who con, abandon, abuse, shoot, knife and murder each other. How wonderful to read an uplifting story about a family like the Wurzers! Thank God there is light that remains in the world.
Rev. Neil Jaggie
Galloway Township
Ensure housing for all
It’s time to ensure that no American has to worry about where they and their families will sleep at night. Housing is a necessity, not a privilege.
The U.S. housing system has been broken for years. It’s time to wake up and have empathy for mentally unstable people in our communities and work towards a resolution.
Sarah Kabo
Ventnor
Trump’s actions costly
Some of readers seem to believe President Donald Trump is a saint. He can do no wrong. He can criticize a national hero like John McCain even after death. He appears to respect foreign tyrants. But above all, Trump seems to think highly of himself at a potential cost to U.S. democracy.
Trump’s actions will haunt society for decades to come and impact negatively on the prosperity of future generations.
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Help problem gamblers
Compulsive gambling is a serious problem in this country, as evidenced by the recent suicide at an Atlantic City casino. Counseling is available, but people often fail to follow up. Many casino suicides go unreported.
As the great country singer Kenny Rogers once sang, you’ve got to know when to hold, when to fold.
Matt Engel
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.