Women morally obligated to protect, nurture new life
In 1954, I visited the Wistar Institute and saw shelves and row after row of fully formed fetuses in jars no larger than canning jars. To this day, I can visualize those fetuses. As females are given the anatomical capacity to create life, they have the unique task to enhance the propagation of our species. Yes, they have a right to their bodies, but they also have a moral obligation to protect and nurture the creation of new life. Today’s debate concerning the parameters of legal abortion is an abomination.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
U.S. can’t reverse global carbon dioxide output
The Green New Deal? Consider how many coal plants are there in the world today. The EU has 468 and is building 27 more for a total of 495. Turkey has 56, is building 93 more, for 149. South Africa 79 plus 24 for 103; India 589 plus 446 for 1,036; Philippines 19, 60 more, 79 total; South Korea 58 plus 26 for 84 total; Japan 90 and another 45 make it 135. China has 2,363 and is building 1,171 more, heading for 3,534. That’s 5,615 projected coal powered plants in just eight countries.
The United States has 789 coal power generation plants, according to the Energy Information Agency, and is building no more. And Democrat politicians with their Green New Deal want to shut down those 789 plants to save the planet.
Because not enough Republicans got off the couch last November, a socialist-leaning party now runs the U.S. House of Representatives.
As they say, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. Whatever the U.S. does or doesn’t do won’t make a Tinker’s dam difference regarding carbon dioxide unless the rest of the world — especially China and India — reduce coal-fired power plants, too.
The whole global warming and climate change gambits by Democrats are to create a supposedly sound, scientific basis to justify a federal government power-grab and the passage of more laws to increase taxes and increase control of the privately owned power industry and its distribution.
Never forget that the main motivation they have, “Oh, we will save the planet,” is 100 percent baloney.
James McCusker
Somers Point
Greeting from firefighter thrills grandchildren
On a recent evening, I took my two grandchildren for a walk around our Harbour Pointe neighborhood and we soon spotted two fire trucks in front of an apartment building. The kids were very excited and asked if we could get closer. Soon we realized it was a false alarm and the firefighters were coming out of the building and heading toward their trucks.
Suddenly one young man spotted the children, turned and came up to us. He knelt down to be at their eye level and introduced himself as Firefighter Paul. He gave one grandkid a handshake and the other a fist bump and invited them to stop by the fire station when they have a chance. To say they were thrilled would be an understatement. I commend firefighter Paul for his service to the community. I’m grateful for his kindness to my grandchildren. He is not only a hero but also a really nice guy.
Donna Brown
Atlantic City
Human vs. volcanic emissions
Regarding the recent story, “Smithsonian’s renewed fossil hall sends forceful message about climate change”:
I really enjoyed reading this article. The last, small paragraph tells the whole crux of the message: “In the past, that carbon came from erupting volcanoes. Now, the exhibition notes, it comes from us.” But this message is disastrously incomplete.
About 39 years ago, the small-to-medium volcano Mt. St. Helens erupted, putting 10 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in just nine hours. All the world’s volcanoes today release less than 1 percent of the carbon dioxide produced by human activities, says the U.S. Geologic Survey. My final conclusion is: Thank you for the entertainment.
I recommend a new little book on climate change, “The Climate Change Conflict — Keeping Cool Over Global Warming,” by Jake Hebert.
Dennis B. Reed
North Cape May