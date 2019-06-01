Harassment by Democrats is juvenile, harmful to US
I am happy to see letters regarding the daily continued harassment of President Trump. I am getting really tired of the Democrats looking for anything to pin on Trump because they don’t like him.
Democrats’ continuation of this barrage of hate is affecting Americans. They are more intent on taking him down than running the country.
I was taught that whoever is elected president, you must respect the decision of the American people and work together. If there were a way to fire all Democrats because they are not doing their job, I’d be the first person there to watch their jaws hit the ground.
This is really bad for America. Many people are disgusted with their grade-school-like behavior.
Marie Quigley
Rio Grande
Rectify Trump election
When President Bill Clinton was impeached, some seemed to think no proof was necessary. Now some seem to think no proof is enough for impeaching President Donald Trump.
I think no innocent man would object to having his tax returns examined by Congress, nor would he instruct people in his administration not to testify or defy subpoenas.
I think electing Donald Trump president was a mistake that should be rectified to save democracy and the rule of law.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township