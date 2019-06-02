Boardwalk music rules raise issues in Ocean City
The April 25 Ocean City Council meeting was filled with histrionics. Each of the council members and mayor seemed hell bent on outdoing the others in their concern and work on the Boardwalk entertainer ordinance.
All instruments must be unplugged. How can an unplugged electric guitar be heard? Public pity was sought for their two years’ work on the ordinance. No matter “noise” is not defined.
Citizens during public comments raised issues that need to be considered: Sound transmits differently if there is fog or wind. “Noise” is not an objective measure but decibels are and can be measured by a decibel meter. Performance by Boardwalk entertainers might be protected by the First Amendment. The noise from Boardwalk rides and other businesses are not protected. Lawsuits might ensure if the city allows unprotected noise to exceed any deemed protected by the First Amendment. A blind keyboard player was granted an exemption to play his amplified instrument.
There is nothing in the ordinance protecting other disabled entertainers from discrimination, with potential litigation from violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Mayor and council were informed that this ordinance puts the city at risk of costly litigation. Perhaps they think people’s taxes are their private piggy bank with which they play foot loose and fancy free.
Dr. Steven Fenichel
Ocean City
Tainted bishop honored
The statement from the executive director of the Catholic Conference regarding the governor extending time to file lawsuits on sex abuse is pure hypocrisy. Catholics in the Camden Diocese have a constant reminder of how “sorry” the hierarchy really is in the Bishop McHugh Elementary school. Court documents showed that Bishop McHugh wrote many letters to bishops in Florida in an effort to move offending priests out-of-state. His successors have had the unmitigated gall to name and retain his name on that Catholic elementary school in his honor. I think the hierarchy is sorry that everyone knows what they did.
Tom Henry
Ocean View