Cap on property taxes too easy to exceed
In 2010, Gov. Chris Christie reached a bipartisan consensus with legislative leaders to provide long-awaited property tax relief for beleaguered New Jerseyans. They called it a hard cap of 2 percent. Any waivers from this cap would have to be granted by a vote of the people.
What seemed to be the answer to New Jersey’s runaway property tax problem was short-lived. This year Little Egg Harbor Township has increased its proposed 2019-20 budget by more than allowed under the state cap.
One would think that a cap override referendum would apply, but think again. What most taxpayers do not know is that the 2 percent hard cap is not so hard, because the law allows for exemptions from the cap that could be used for debt service payments, pension payments and increases in health insurance costs.
And if those exemptions aren’t enough, lawmakers could introduce a “banked cap.” If a municipal or school budget is increased by less than 2 percent in a previous year, officials can exceed the 2 percent by that amount in a subsequent year.
Hard cap, soft cap or no cap, we have gone the full circle.
Beware of politicians when they make campaign promises that with their strong work ethic their agenda would be to stabilize or lower taxes, that their goal has been, and continues to be, consciousness of tax rates in order to keep them stable or reduce them.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor Township
Some Congress medicines for serious health woes
In early October, we learned that many members of Congress get prescriptions hand-delivered by nearby Grubbs Pharmacy, the oldest dispensary in town.
A cool perk that nobody else in America has? That’s par for the course in Washington. But there’s more to the story and it should alarm every American. Mike Kim, the pharmacist owner of Grubbs, told STAT News in October that he fills prescriptions for some serious health problems, including Alzheimer’s disease, for members of Congress.
Perhaps this means some members of Congress are medically unqualified to hold office. If so, we don’t know which ones or how many. Since one’s rank in Congress is based mostly on seniority, the oldest members have the most power.
Giancarlo Ioannucci
Galloway Township