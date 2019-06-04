Back federal protections for species, arctic refuge
I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak to Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez and Rep. Jeff Van Drew about the importance of voting in support of threatened and endangered species. I feel it is important to ensure our elected officials understand the value we place on biodiversity. There is a grave need to uphold environmental laws and save our last untouched landscapes like the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from fossil fuel exploitation.
I commend Van Drew for cosponsoring H.R. 1146, a bill to restore protections for the Coastal Plain of the Arctic Refuge and protect the home of threatened polar bears and migratory birds like the red knot that connects New Jersey with the iconic arctic refuge. I urge our senators to support similar legislation and oppose attacks to the Endangered Species Act, the nation’s most effective tool for saving species from extinction.
Wildlife is inextricably linked to the economy and identity of New Jersey. According to the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection, nature-based tourism in Cape May County created more than 6,000 jobs in 2016 and generated more than $600 million for the local economy.
Lastly, I urge our elected officials to support legislation to restore the Migratory Bird Treaty Act so it can once again protect migratory birds and hold industry accountable for disasters like the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The nation and world face a sixth mass extinction. People should continue to vote the right way. Our future depends on it.
Leslie Coehn
Egg Harbor City