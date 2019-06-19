Shutting energy plant in Upper was progress
Regarding the recent letter, “Blame environmentalists for shutting power plant”:
I found this letter was laughable. The writer calls it “another win for eco-nuts.” I agree the loss of employment at the plant is sad, but I hope those people will be absorbed into other jobs at R.C. Cape May Holdings.
My home is in a direct line of the plant on south breezes. I was thinking about the letter as I scrubbed the coal emissions from my house and porch rails for the very last time. I was thinking about the shortsightedness of the writer, as now we can finally sleep with the windows open. Plant emissions when it still burned coal were many tons annually of ammonia, particulates, carbon dioxide, hydrogen chloride, methane, nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide.
The writer also said environmentalists block progress for the majority of citizens but doesn’t explain how. Shutting down the plant, which sought to convert to burning natural gas to produce electricity, was progress. Burning coal is not progress.
Rich Gray
Somers Point
Hope presidents avoid taking U.S. into hot war
In these times of usual difficulties, I do experience occasional depressing moments with respect to the seemingly extreme polarization of the social and economic views of many of my fellow Americans. It seems there is stubbornness and an absent sense of compromise by politicians.
My most reassuring feeling of solace, it dawned on me, is that I needed to look at the history of the United States and the outstanding presidents who led us through difficult times. I remember George Washington and Thomas Jefferson who, each in their own way, birthed an independent America, destined for great human accomplishments. I remember Abraham Lincoln who, amazingly, successfully guided us through the Civil War that tore America apart and from which the United States is still healing 160 years later. I remember the steadfast Franklin Roosevelt who guided us through the Great Depression and World War II, which threatened world democracy.
On a personal level, I remember John Kennedy in the 1960s, who resolved my anxiety about the threat of nuclear obliteration, and somehow guided us back to safety, which I did not fully appreciate until long after he was out of office.
More than ever, I look upon the president as the leader of this democratic country. I hope that the next great president will not have to commit the people of this great nation to a hot war as the others have had to.
Owen Sheekey
Millville