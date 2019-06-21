More state programs needed to fight cancer
This year in New Jersey, 53,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, 16,000 will die from the disease. We can and have a moral imperative to do something about it by bringing these numbers down.
That’s why I, together with other volunteers, recently visited the 9th Legislative District offices of Sen. Christopher Connors and Assembly members DiAnne Gove and Brian Rumpf, to ask them to make the fight against cancer a top priority this session. Specifically, support is needed for: New Jersey’s tobacco control program funding; funding for the New Jersey Commission on Cancer Research; funding for the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection Program; a cigarette tax increase; and palliative care legislation if we want to reduce the burden of cancer on the state, its communities, and families and friends.
As a long-term cancer volunteer, I’ve seen the devastating toll this disease can take on a person. I’ve watched it affect my family, friends and loved ones. Knowing we have the opportunity to prevent this from happening to others is empowering. However, that knowledge comes with a great responsibility to act.
By supporting these programs, we would see fewer cancer diagnoses and deaths in the state.
Robert R. Kugler
Beach Haven Terrace
Moral judgment misplaced
It is interesting that some women in Margate blame progressives while some Judeo-Christians in this country are attacking synagogues, attacking black people, making life for gays more difficult, fighting to bar young women who are raped from access to abortions, separating undocumented immigrant families and supporting President Trump, who I consider the most immoral president in history.
Sidney Stern
Ventnor
Independent coffee shop sorely missed in A.C.
Hayday, what I consider the flagship of the Orange Loop and Atlantic City’s only independent coffee shop, is closing and hasn’t announced even a tentative plan to reopen. It seems that all the “important people” in the room are staying positive and will continue to work on other projects in and around the Orange Loop (they are bigger people than I, for sure).
However, this “un-important” observer and caramel latte drinker is angry and sad that my favorite coffee shop is closing so another business can relocate. I hope one day to enjoy more coffee and conversation at a future location of what will otherwise be a sorely missed establishment.
Ian Angotti
Mays Landing