Pleasantville schools spending without results
Regarding recent stories concerning Pleasantville schools and its Board of Education. Business Administrator Elisha Tompkins advises the school boards they must spend the money the state sends Pleasantville School District or they will not keep receiving the money.
Last year between retirees and terminations, 70 positions were supposed to be eliminated. Did they ever follow through with that plan? Eliminating that many positions suggest that maybe they had over-hired.
Now with this year’s budget they are fighting to save 11 positions. Of course an increase would affect the city’s taxpayers. In 2016 or 2017, as I recall, the state sent Pleasantville schools an additional $3 million. The response from the school board was they did not know how they would spend it, but they would spend it. (Lesson learned from Tompkins.) A portion of the money was spent on sending staff to a weight-loss program. What does this contribute to education? It’s just spend, spend, spend and they hope they see results.
Elizabeth Morgenweck
Pleasantville
Hope U.S.-Iran discord doesn’t lead to warfare
President Trump during his private career as a manager of a business empire had many disagreements with other businesses and organizations. When there was no solution to the satisfaction of both parties, a legal battle often resulted. Lawyers wearing fancy suits, armed with briefcases and paper, dueled verbally on courtroom floors.
Now as president, Trump has once again become embroiled in controversy, only this time it’s with other nations, some of which oppose the United States and all it stands for. They are countries, like ours, with national pride. I hope the president will be satisfied with the result of his withdrawal from the agreement with Iran.
If not, then it might be soldiers suited in armor carrying lethal weapons shooting to maim or kill rather than being maimed or killed on foreign soil.
Ed Dean
Somers Point