Extend N.J. smoking bans to floors of A.C. casinos
Today’s world is very confusing. Simple laws should be made simply and for good reasons. Laws are made for the safety and welfare of individuals, but not in the cases of second-hand smoke.
The first class of citizens helped were state workers 30 or 40 years ago, when they were granted their work places to be smoke-free. The second class was the bar and restaurant workers and patrons so they could enjoy food and drink in a healthy environment. The irony is that the third class happens to be the seagulls and the crabs on the beaches where smoking is no longer allowed by law.
All of this leads me to the fourth class and bottom of the chain, which happens to be casino workers that do not even have the luxury of those gulls and crabs. Are we not cared about? Do people think we have families or loved ones that do not care about our safety, health and well-being? Are others apathetic about the wishes and needs of casino workers?
Gov. Phil Murphy, who is doing much for the citizens of New Jersey, should do the same for us — no more and no less.
G. Edward Vlaszac
Northfield
Trump foe misinformed
Regarding the recent letter, “Stand with Democrats against President Trump:”
Well, everything the letter writer said about one of America’s all-time greatest presidents is untrue. Sadly, this is just another example of a misinformed Democrat who follows an illogical and mindless crowd.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Impressive speaker at veterans program
We have been attending the annual Veterans Memorial Program at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery for several years. This is truly a wonderful and touching ceremony honoring our fallen heroes.
This year we were especially impressed by the keynote speaker, retired Air Force Gen. Mark Loeben, of Galloway Township. His speech gave us the true meaning of Memorial Day. The heart-warming tribute he gave veterans was remarkable. The standing ovation was a tribute to how well his message was received.
More people should attend this event. It requires only an hour of their time to honor those who gave their lives for a lifetime.
Ed and Lorraine Pierce
Hammonton
Credit Mayor Gillian, O.C. for veterans ceremony
My wife, Marie Hayes, and I were honored to attend the annual Ocean City Memorial Day ceremony at the Tabernacle. As always, it was a very inspirational and moving event for the community. We were impressed to hear the many names of those from Ocean City who gave their lives in defense of freedom. As a former U.S. Navy officer, it made me proud to see the packed auditorium of the Tabernacle for this event. Mayor Gillian and Ocean City deserve credit for sponsoring such a beautiful ceremony.
Dave Hayes
Ocean City
National anthem should be played before games
My son and I recently attended our third Blackjacks Arena football game. I was disappointed that the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” wasn’t sung or played with musical accompaniment prior to the start at any of the games. As a veteran, I am beyond disappointed, especially on Memorial Day weekend.
We were seated three rows behind former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski. I refrained from asking him his thoughts regarding not playing the national anthem, but I didn’t want to put him on the defense, as his forte is offense.
Bert Twersky
Ventnor
Hope presidents can avoid taking U.S. into hot war
In these times of usual difficulties, I do experience occasional depressing moments with respect to the seemingly extreme polarization of the social and economic views of many of my fellow Americans. It seems there is stubbornness and an absent sense of compromise by politicians.
My most reassuring feeling of solace, it dawned on me, is that I needed to look at the history of the United States and the outstanding presidents who led us through difficult times. I remember George Washington and Thomas Jefferson who, each in their own way, birthed an independent America, destined for great human accomplishments. I remember Abraham Lincoln who, amazingly, successfully guided us through the Civil War that tore America apart and from which the United States is still healing 160 years later. I remember the steadfast Franklin Roosevelt who guided us through the Great Depression and World War II, which threatened world democracy.
On a personal level, I remember John Kennedy in the 1960s, who resolved my anxiety about the threat of nuclear obliteration, and somehow guided us back to safety, which I did not fully appreciate until long after he was out of office.
More than ever, I look upon the president as the leader of this democratic country. I hope that the next great president will not have to commit the people of this great nation to a hot war as the others have had to.
Owen Sheekey
Millville
U.S. Constitution protects against forms of dictatorship
The most dangerous thing we could do as a nation would be to abolish the Electoral College.
It was included in the U.S. Constitution in part to protect the country from a dictatorship. It guarantees that all states have a voice in the electoral process. If not for the Electoral College, we would have a president who would eventually represent the interests of more populated states and people living in less populated states would be out of luck.
The Electoral College, like the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) was to protect us from a form of dictatorship. If everyone would look at the countries where there is a dictatorship, these are countries where citizens are not allowed to own a gun to protect themselves from their own government.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Shutting energy plant was progress
Regarding the recent letter, “Blame environmentalists for shutting power plant”:
I found this letter was laughable. The writer calls it “another win for eco-nuts.” I agree the loss of employment at the plant is sad, but I hope those people will be absorbed into other jobs at R.C. Cape May Holdings.
My home is in a direct line of the plant on south breezes. I was thinking about the letter as I scrubbed the coal emissions from my house and porch rails for the very last time. I was thinking about the shortsightedness of the writer, as now we can finally sleep with the windows open. Plant emissions when it still burned coal were many tons annually of ammonia, particulates, carbon dioxide, hydrogen chloride, methane, nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide.
The writer also said environmentalists block progress for the majority of citizens but doesn’t explain how. Shutting down the plant, which sought to convert to burning natural gas to produce electricity, was progress. Burning coal is not progress.
Rich Gray
Somers Point
Hero McCain saved Obamacare
On this past Memorial Day, I was reflecting on the courage of family and friends who have served and sacrificed as members of the military. For some reason, the late Sen. John McCain came to mind.
I rarely agreed politically with the senator, a conservative Republican down to his socks, but admired and respected him. Here was a guy, a POW for over five years, who refused to accept an early release offered by North Vietnam because his father was an admiral. Here was a guy who again went with his principles and contrary to the wishes of his party, saved Obamacare health benefits for millions. That’s a hero.
Jim McManus
Ocean City
Mexico must quit allowing illegal passage into US
As the United States and Mexico struggle to find a compromise to solve the unending flow of immigrants crossing into the United States, has anyone thought of an alternate?
The majority of immigrants are coming from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Mexico is allowing them to cross the border of Guatemala and Belize as they continue their journey to the United States. Does one think that the Mexican government would allow this to happen if their destination was Mexico and not the United States?
The illegal immigration problem into the United States could be alleviated if Mexico would not let these people enter their country. The Mexico-Guatemala border is approximately 541 miles. The Mexico-Belize border is 160 miles.
The Mexican government should find a way to secure its southern borders of Guatemala and Belize and put a halt to the flow of illegal immigration into the United States.
David M. Levin
Vineland
More state programs needed in fight against cancer
This year in New Jersey, 53,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, 16,000 will die from the disease. We can and have a moral imperative to do something about it by bringing these numbers down.
That’s why I, together with other volunteers, recently visited the 9th Legislative District offices of Sen. Christopher Connors and Assembly members DiAnne Gove and Brian Rumpf, to ask them to make the fight against cancer a top priority this session. Specifically, support is needed for: New Jersey’s Tobacco Control Program funding; funding for the New Jersey Commission on Cancer Research; funding for the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection Program; a cigarette tax increase; and palliative care legislation if we want to reduce the burden of cancer on the state, its communities, and families and friends.
As a long-term cancer volunteer, I’ve seen the devastating toll this disease can take on a person. I’ve watched it affect my family, friends and loved ones. Knowing we have the opportunity to prevent this from happening to others is empowering. However, that knowledge comes with a great responsibility to act.
By supporting these programs, we would see fewer cancer diagnoses and deaths in the state.
Robert R. Kugler
Beach Haven Terrace
Moral judgment misplaced
It is interesting that some women in Margate blame progressives while some Judeo-Christians in this country are attacking synagogues, attacking black people, making life for gays more difficult, fighting to bar young women who are raped from access to abortions, separating undocumented immigrant families and supporting President Trump, who I consider the most immoral president in history.
Sidney Stern
Ventnor
Left claims men are toxic to justify its agenda
There’s a deliberate ongoing campaign by the left, with a big assist from militant feminists, to emasculate men — in other words make men less manly. They’ve invented a new phrase to supposedly justify their agenda: “toxic masculinity.” They claim toxic masculinity is a major cause of cultural problems such as racism, women held back in business, divorce resulting in one-parent households, war, you name it. And invariably, it’s the white, Anglo-Saxon, protestant male mainly to blame.
Neither men nor women are perfect, but I bet the guys out there didn’t know just what bad people they are in spite of opening doors for their girls, lifting heavy packages for their wives, holding two jobs to put food on the table and a roof overhead, and trying hard to be a good dad as best as they know how.
As far as war is concerned, what man wants to die? But sometimes an enemy forces one to fight. I can’t help wonder where the country — and the world — would be today if that Greatest Generation (including women but mainly men) hadn’t been self-sacrificing enough, brave enough and, yes, masculine enough to fight and defend this country and its people in World War II. Would we see swastikas flying from every pole and everyone required to bow to the Rising Sun?
In today’s social-engineering atmosphere, pushed by the left for political purposes, when are we going to rebel and just let women be women and men be men as nature intended?
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
Founders referenced religion in Declaration of Independence
Regarding the recent commentary by Annie Laurie Gaylor, “National Day of Prayer and the U.S. Constitution have been hijacked”:
The writer claims that the U.S. Constitution is a secular document, but offers no proof or where she received her information.
God is active in the world now. He is not on the sidelines watching what men do.
In light of this truth in 1776, expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the obvious question is why didn’t the Constitution use similar language just 11 years later in 1787. The Constitution is a pragmatic text that answers the “how” questions. It is intended simply to give the structure of how the government is to operate. The Declaration of Independence answers a “why” questions.
Article 7 of the Constitution does mention God: “Done in convention … in the year of our Lord.”
The Declaration of Independence five times mentions the God of the Bible. The U.S. Constitution ensures the freedom to practice the Christian religion unimpeded.
Reading history and what the Founding Fathers were talking about let’s us learn from them what is true and factual.
Peter Brescia
Linwood
Liberty cannot last unless people learn its cost
We are a grateful nation that enjoys its liberty because hundreds of thousands of patriots gave their lives in defense of this liberty, all the way back before the battle of Bunker Hill.
A Medal of Honor recipient was asked to comment on how well today’s citizenry measures up in duplicating and maintaining the qualities necessary to maintain this liberty. His answer referred us to a cycle: Tyranny brings about revolution, which in turn provides freedom, which over a period of time can produce too much freedom when not monitored properly, thus causing the completion of the cycle back to tyranny.
Think about it. British tyranny back in old Boston led us as an oppressed population to protest in deadly revolution. Revolution, when successful, leads to a degree of freedom. If this freedom is nurtured properly by educating a nation’s populace with true facts and the cost of maintaining this freedom, a nation can abstain from experiencing a state of too much freedom. Too much freedom, which we are experiencing today, will eventually complete the cycle and lead us back to tyranny.
Education curriculum today is void of the nurturing information necessary to avoid this cycle being completed. A mandatory complete study of United States history along with an all-grades study of city, state and federal civics would help build an educated foundation. At present, two or more generations have little or no idea what American liberty cost. The truth is that liberty and freedom are not free.
We recently celebrated the D-Day achievements during World War II. We must also acknowledge the loss of life as well as the cost of its destruction. It’s time that we correct the ignorance of these truths to insure a free future for all.
Joseph Corrigan
Brigantine
Pleasantville school board spending without getting results
Regarding recent stories concerning Pleasantville schools and its Board of Education. Business Administrator Elisha Tompkins advises the school boards they must spend the money the state sends Pleasantville School District or they will not keep receiving the money. Last year between retirees and terminations, 70 positions were supposed to be eliminated. Did they ever follow through with that plan? Eliminating that many positions suggest that maybe they had over-hired.
Now with this year’s budget they are fighting to save 11 positions. Of course an increase would affect the city’s taxpayers. In 2016 or 2017, as I recall, the state sent Pleasantville schools an additional $3 million. The response from the school board was they did not know how they would spend it, but they would spend it. (Lesson learned from Tompkins.) A portion of the money was spent on sending staff to a weight-loss program. What does this contribute to education? It’s just spend, spend, spend and they hope they see results.
Elizabeth Morgenweck
Pleasantville
Independent coffee shop sorely missed in A.C.
Hayday, what I consider the flagship of the Orange Loop and Atlantic City’s only independent coffee shop, is closing and hasn’t announced even a tentative plan to reopen. It seems that all the “important people” in the room are staying positive and will continue to work on other projects in and around the Orange Loop (they are bigger people than I, for sure).
However, this “un-important” observer and caramel latte drinker is angry and sad that my favorite coffee shop is closing so another business can relocate. I hope one day to enjoy more coffee and conversation at a future location of what will otherwise be a sorely missed establishment.
Ian Angotti
Mays Landing
Can’t respect a president who isn’t respectful back
Regarding the recent letter, “Harassment by Democrats is juvenile, harmful to US”:
I found it incomprehensible that the writer is accusing Democrats of harassing President Trump when we have a man who holds the highest power in the land, that continually bullies and calls people names, like a 5 year old kid. That’s what I call grade-school behavior. The person (or persons) who are getting harassed are the American people.
And yes, I was also told to respect whoever is elected president, but I will not respect a person, no matter who they are, who doesn’t respect me back. If it was the decision of the American people through the Electoral College vote, then I can’t figure out why he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.
LeeAnn Monzo
Hammonton
Hope U.S.-Iran disagreement doesn’t lead to warfare
President Trump during his private career as a manager of a business empire had many disagreements with other businesses and organizations. When there was no solution to the satisfaction of both parties, a legal battle often resulted. Lawyers wearing fancy suits, armed with briefcases and paper, dueled verbally on courtroom floors.
Now as president, Trump has once again become embroiled in controversy, only this time it’s with other nations, some of which oppose the United States and all it stands for. They are countries, like ours, with national pride. I hope the president will be satisfied with the result of his withdrawal from the agreement with Iran.
If not, then it might be soldiers suited in armor carrying lethal weapons shooting to maim or kill rather than being maimed or killed on foreign soil.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Congress clearly can choose to investigate President Trump
A recent political cartoon said, “If we could say Trump hadn’t NOT committed a crime, we couldn’t say so.” Ha, ha, ha … the dreaded triple negative! Oh, the Mueller report is so confusing.
Actually, it is not confusing at all; or, if you prefer, I cannot not say it is not confusing at all.
Of course, Mueller actually used the single negative, “if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president had not committed obstruction of justice, we would so state.” Any confusion might come from his preceding statement that a sitting president cannot be indicted or prosecuted because, per the Office of Legal Counsel’s finding, it would “impermissibly undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.” What’s more, it would be unfair to judge him guilty without prosecuting him because it then denies him the opportunity to defend himself in a speedy trial. Finally, making a judgment without prosecuting would preempt the Congress’s constitutional oversight function.
So it is impermissible to charge a sitting president in any event; but it might be permissible to exonerate him if the evidence does not indicate that a crime has been committed. Sadly, in the opinion of the special counsel, the evidence did not exonerate President Trump and further action was up to Congress.
Can’t read the entire 448 page Mueller report? At least read the two page introduction to Volume II. It clearly explains the counsel’s reasons for not making a “traditional prosecutorial decision,” and where the responsibility for justice now lies. I think it’s with Congress, not with Attorney General William Barr or former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Congress can choose to exercise its oversight duties, or simply not investigate any possible criminal behavior for political advantage.
No collusion, no obstruction? How about no confusion, no exoneration.
Tim Reilly
Galloway Township
NY/NJ Baykeeper grows oysters at Navy pier
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “DEP caution with oyster ventures benefits public, shellfish industry”:
I read with interest the newspaper’s opinion piece. It said, “The story had a happy ending when environmental groups started experimenting with growing oysters in bags off the side of the nearby Earle Naval Weapons Station pier that extends far into the bay and is secured round the clock by heavily armed patrol boats. In 2016, rows of oysters were planted near the pier as a shoreline stabilization project.”
NY/NJ Baykeeper, of which I am communications director, was and still is the only environmental group growing oysters at Naval Weapons Station Earle.
The mission of NY/NJ Baykeeper is to protect, preserve and restore the ecological integrity and productivity of the New York-New Jersey harbor estuary.
Elana Knopp
Barnegat
Acceptance of ending lives a slippery slope for society
As the country and perhaps the U.S. Supreme Court obsess over the possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade, it seems important to reflect on some historical facts --particularly the views of Margaret Sanger, who is credited with creating Planned Parenthood. The current brouhaha over the closing of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood abortion clinic and the recent passage of abortion restriction laws in some states have exacerbated the pro and con rhetoric.
Sanger was an early proponent of informed birth control for the non-wealthy women of the world. The rich had the devices, methods and treatments available to them for some time. Being the daughter of a mother (who died at age 49) who had 18 pregnancies and 11 births, Sanger recognized that contraception methods were legally prevented from being available to the masses and she sought to remedy this. Although a staunch advocate of birth prevention, she found abortion to be anathema to her. She believed that birth control was a panacea for the health and financial well-being of the population. While she later somewhat endorsed pseudo-eugenics through sterilization of certain individuals, this view was also shared by others. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. wrote a majority opinion ruling that a state statute permitting compulsory sterilization didn’t necessarily violate the 14th Amendment’s Due Process clause.
Some claim Sanger did promote abortion in cases to save the mother’s life, but not to cavalierly extinguish a living being.
Of course, Sanger’s campaign for effective birth control was initiated long before the availability of birth control pills and other methods. It’s ironic that the populace is so riled up over the abortion issue despite the universal availability of so many contraception methods — even though rape needs to be addressed. As the case of abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell (convicted of 1st degree murder) has shown, the termination of the life of any living human organism is a very slippery slope — which could lead to acceptance of euthanasia in other circumstances. Society can easily succumb to being indifferent to the wrongheadedness of the ending of a life, if we continue to ignore the rights of any living being — as evinced by a beating heart.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
A.C. ramp too steep
Three pillars blocking cars and trucks from entering the Boardwalk at Hartford Avenue were recently installed by Atlantic City.
Where the cement meets the Boardwalk, the grade is too steep. I’ve witnessed someone in a scooter get stuck going down this ramp because they were afraid they would take a header.
This is a specific hazard to scooter- and wheelchair-bound people, along with families carting their children and belongings to the beach. Others on bikes and walking could also be harmed.
The city should rectify this.
Daniel Reith
Atlantic City
Most NJ counties woudn’t support legalizing marijuana
Suppose we put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote. Would it be legalized? Well, I’m quite sure that it would be approved in a statewide vote with the liberal masses in North Jersey supporting it.
But what would happen if we used Electoral College-style voting by counties?
Would we prove that our Founding Fathers knew what they were doing to inhibit the masses in the big cities from taking control of national elections?
Unfortunately, because New Jersey is such a dark blue state, we could prove the Founding Fathers right but we would not be able to prove them wrong.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May