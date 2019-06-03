ACIT efficiently serves students and taxpayers
Regarding the recent letter, “ACIT seeks to expand further from vocations”:
The letter concerning the Atlantic County Institute of Technology demonstrates that the writer is completely misinformed about the programs and operation of the school. ACIT is a career and technical high school with approximately 1,600 students participating in 16 vocational or career technical (CTE) programs. Every student who attends ACIT must complete a four-year CTE program, which leads to 40 vocational credits and numerous industry certifications.
Parent and student interest in ACIT has generated approximately 1,000 applications for admission every year. To help meet this demand, ACIT is applying for a state grant for an expansion and renovation project. The grant will pay for 75 percent of the project and will create space for new programs in aviation maintenance, diesel mechanics, welding, auto collision repair, HVAC and health sciences.
I’m a board member of the Atlantic County Vocational School District. Oversight for ACIT is provided by a board of education as well as a board of school estimate that is comprised of freeholders and board of education members. Annual budgets and bonding for capital projects must be approved by both entities.
However, if the letter writer is concerned about financial oversight, efficiency and funding of extracurricular activities, I suggest she compare the spending in her own district with ACIT. Ironically, her district spends over $7,500 more per pupil annually and over 2.5 times more per pupil on extracurricular activities than ACIT. An honest review of the facts would find that students and taxpayers are well-served by ACIT.
Mark Ludwick
Mays Landing