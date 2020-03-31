Virus response baffles
A flash from the “I can’t believe this is happening” desk. Government locked down people and promised to hand o ut money to pay for college tuition, house mortgage, credit card debt, medical bills, utilities, postage, food, gas and anything else. Everything will be blamed on the President Trump unless the Democrats take some credit for it.
Come on America, we are better than this. What’s next, everybody in the closet? If this offends anybody, that’s OK, because this response has offended me. Let’s call it even.
Richard Lewis
Absecon
Replace Sen. McConnell
A recent letter, “Can’t trust the Democrats,” claims that Democrats concentrated their efforts on removing President Trump from office.
The House was performing its constitutional oversight duties.
At the same time it was passing many bills, many bipartisan, and many are now sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.
Some of these bills would lower health care costs, protect pensions, confront gun violence, raise the federal minimum wage, address climate change, prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ Americans and a host of other concerns important to Americans.
McConnell at one point confirmed that he is blocking this House passed legislation.
That is likely to continue if he is reelected and Republicans retain the majority in the Senate.
McConnell refused for 10 months to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.
McConnell deserves to be replaced because clearly he does not serve the country’s interests.
Nick Reina
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.