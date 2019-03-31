More Sandy help needed
Six and a half years ago we applied for an Small Business Administration disaster loan needed to elevate our home after Superstorm Sandy. We were approved but we had to close out our loan due to delays that included livable space issues and contractor fraud.
We finally signed our grant in June 2018 but the rental assistance was about to close. Thankfully, Gov. Murphy stepped in and extended the Rental Assistance Program.
I tried to reopen the SBA loan recently and was denied because too much time had passed and I needed to provide an explanation. The only thing I could “explain” is I had no control over the delays and would take any loan they would give even if I had to face duplication of benefits, another complication Sandy victims face. I was told I could now appeal my appeal.
People should know that we are still out here struggling. We are actively trying to finish home elevation projects that were based on promises made and backed by the necessary funds that should still be available no matter how much time has passed.
I want Murphy to know how grateful we are for his help and that before we knock on his door, we try everything we can first. SBA slammed the door in the face of Sandy victims using a technicality to deny the reopening of the loans. We desperately need the supplemental funding necessary to finish.
Elizabeth Torsiello
Ventnor
Green New Deal foe also rejects climate certainty
A recent Commentary page featured opposing sides on the proposed Green New Deal to address climate change. The article “Green new deal would be all pain and no gain” was written by Myron Ebell.
Ebell was a member of the “Global climate science communications team” assembled by the American Petroleum Institute, which worked on a plan to convince the public that there are significant uncertainties about climate change. According to the plan, “Victory will be achieved when average citizens understand (recognize) uncertainties in climate science; recognition of uncertainties becomes part of the conventional wisdom.”
In September 2016, Ebell was selected to lead President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency transition team.
According to Robin Bravender of ClimateWire, Ebell’s views appear to square with Trump’s when it comes to EPA’s agenda, including the rolling back of President Obama’s executive actions on climate change.
Steven Mento
Ventnor
Abandoned A.C. homes
The abandoned homes here in Atlantic City need addressing, from the city inspector, the police, fire department and the mayor. It’s an ongoing problem.
Timothy Robinson
Atlantic City