No basis to defend Trump
I see so many letters defending President Trump and I have to believe we inhabit different realities.
In 2016 Trump agreed to release his tax returns after an audit and since then, nothing. He grandstands constantly and even his State of the Union speech had to be fact checked yet some of his supporters say Nancy Pelosi acts like she’s in a TV show when she is trying to find out what has been legally or illegally done by the president.
Trump tweeted that Republican committees never went nuts investigating President Obama’s campaign and private business, which is ridiculous. Once the Republicans gained majority control of the House in 2011, the investigations were varied, many and relentless.
Some claims people make are patently untrue, yet they continue to be in responsible positions.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing
Taxpayer funds used to rebuild private homes
Regarding the recent story, “Historic South Jersey homes restored after Hurricane Sandy damage”:
Why are tax dollars, in the form of grants by the New Jersey Historic Trust of federal Sandy relief funds, being used to rebuild a private residence? That’s what homeowners insurance is for.
I know it’s an historic building, but at the end of the day it’s still a private residence.
Joseph O’Neill
Hammonton
Storm-water runoff tax would vary by locale
Gov. Murphy is being asked to sign bill No. S1073, a storm-water runoff or rain tax that would be a lawyer’s dream and a constitutional nightmare.
This bill would allow each municipality and also counties to create storm-water utilities that could charge property owners a fee based on a fair and equitable approximation of how much runoff is generated from their property.
So, there could be 550 new entities created that will define fair and equitable, perhaps very differently. Some towns have Republican-controlled governing bodies, some controlled by Democrats.
At one time, all the sewerage authorities had their own formulas for charging “connection fees” for new users. This was remedied and deemed to be unfair and there were new, statewide formulas that came out of a New Jersey Supreme Court case in Eagleswood.
Allowing each municipality and each county to adopt its own formula for a storm-water runoff tax would be the wrong thing to do, allowing unequal treatment.
David F. Lipton
Toms River