Get border security done
Regarding the recent letter, “Hold US referendum on securing the border”:
The writer should understand that the United States is a republic. And I’m not sure where the writer found his poll numbers, since 70 percent of the country wants a border wall or steel fencing.
Spending $5.7 billion out of the nation’s trillion dollar budget is like throwing five pennies in a bucket.
The Democrats have to stop playing games and get this done … and back our greatest president.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Church sign vandals not welcome in Galloway
Regarding the recent story, “Police investigate Black Lives Matter sign vandalized outside Galloway church”:
This has no place in Galloway Township. Galloway is a diverse community of many races and creeds. All are welcome here.
Whoever did this is a coward, and I don’t think they are representative of what Galloway stands for. Not only do they not represent Galloway, but they are not welcome here.
Daniel Carew
Galloway Township
Pot poll misses many
Regarding the recent story, “Majority of NJ favors legalizing marijuana: Poll”:
The population of New Jersey is 9,032,872, so a majority would have to be over 4,516,436.
If there were 10,000 pollsters, each pollster would have to make 900 calls. If each one made 12 calls an hour, it would take 75 hours.
Is this possible?
Richard Wood
Galloway Township
Let legal action counter abuse by Catholic priests
I’ve been waiting 46 years for the Catholic Church to come clean about centuries of criminal pedophilia sins. The Vatican made a conscious decision to hide their crimes by paying families off. This offers dishonesty instead of God’s word, because God is adamant about his protection and love of children.
The Catholic Church’s abuse of control and power, and failure to protect innocent children’s lives, is a modern-day tragedy. And its Child Abuse Summit was a bit of a farce, because they moved priests around, knowing they would continue to sexually molest other children.
Aging priests were rewarded with a home and pension to live out the remainder of their lives. Meanwhile, the children whose lives they ruined had to deal with psychological issues and some may have committed suicide because the pain was too heavy to bear.
Tighter federal laws should have been in place to better protect children. There shouldn’t be an age limitation to report sexual molestation because experts don’t understand that repression is a tactic survivors use to function.
Perhaps there could be a class action human rights lawsuit against the Vatican. It might be the only recourse to eradicate child molestation within the Catholic Church, because apparently church officials haven’t comprehended the impact sexual abuse has a on a young brain.
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City