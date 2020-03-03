Guns discourage crime
In the old west, there was a reverend who preached that the end of life is predestined. When your time is up, it’s up. One day a man approached him and challenged his belief, asking why he had a rifle in his carriage. The reverend said he might come across a robber whose time is up.
Guns can be used defensively. Many politicians and media comrades look at the criminal use of guns only.
A CDC study confirmed that there are nearly 2.5 million defensive uses of guns per year. Do laws that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms cause crime to increase or decrease?
John Lott Jr. gathered crime statistics from 3,000 counties over an 18 year period and wrote a book on his findings, “More Guns Less Crime,” showing that these restrictive laws increase crime rates.
The greatest benefit in terms of reduced crime is concealed carry. It was found to be “at least four times more effective than hiring additional police officers.”
Ostensibly, gun control laws are supposed to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that 3% of prisoners who used guns in the commission of a crime got their gun from a retail store or gun show — only 1.3% at a retail store and 0.8% at a gun show.
These laws that I consider unconstitutional only serve to infringe on honest people’s right to bear arms and make criminal activity safer. No wonder they cause crime to increase.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland
Give it up, Galloway GOP
How many council meetings are Galloway Republicans going to hijack in order to score political points with one of their members? There’s a new mayor in Galloway Township. They should get over it. Their publicity stunts at every council meeting do nothing to lower taxes, fill a pothole or create jobs.
There is no Republican or Democrat at the local level. Too few issues at the local level split on ideological differences. It’s time for the Galloway Republicans to move on.
Jeff Campbell
Galloway Township
Trump isn’t role model
I read with great dismay the recent letter “Trump fighting leftists.” The writer criticizes the left for sending the wrong messages to youth and believes President Trump is fighting to send the proper message.
Is Donald Trump to be a role model? I believe the man is a habitual liar, an alleged adulterer, a man who bragged about mistreating women, who used funds from his non-profit foundation for personal expenses, who is crude and uses profanity in public speeches, attacks his rivals using sophomoric and insulting nicknames.
I consider Trump’s followers delusional.
William J. Owens
Hammonton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.