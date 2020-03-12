Buttigieg demeanor wins
If the medium is the message, Mayor Pete Buttigieg won the debates. He was assured, self-contained and never berated his opponents. Bernie Sanders does an amazing imitation of Howard Beale and Elizabeth Warren waves her arms for two hours.
Tom Celandine
Somers Point
Can’t trust the Democrats
We are in an election year, which is probably one of the most important elections in decades for it holds so much promise for the American people.
After the midterm election the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives. They had a majority in the House. But what did they do with it? Instead of going to work to solve all the problems which we are facing, they wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer’s dollars trying to remove President Trump from office. These people let down everyone who trusted them to honor their campaign promises to make things better, but all they have done is create chaos and upheaval in the federal government.
It’s time to clean up our house. We cannot trust the Democrats to work with this president when the only thing that they want is him gone. They are already talking of another impeachment.
We have things to address: health care, infrastructure, Social Security COLA and payback to its trust fund, opioid crisis, prescription drug costs and immigration are just some of the things that are priorities.
With this president, there has been prosperity like never before in recent history. America is now putting trillions of dollars into its coffers.
We must not allow this disruptive conduct by politicians who lie, twist facts and are corrupt to dictate policy to the people.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Don’t reelect Trump
I am not anti-Republican. I thought Ronald Reagan was a great president. I even voted for him. But I am anti-Trump. I think President Trump is ignorant.
At a recent prayer meeting he acknowledged that we’re supposed to love our enemies, then attacked Mitt Romney and Nancy Pelosi’s faith. I have a new found respect for Romney, because he took a stand to convict Trump.
The truth is most immigrants (illegal or not) want to come here to work, not commit crimes. The few who are bad, I’m sure there are better ways to screen them and stop them without building a wall that wouldn’t stop them anyway.
I’m not just another Democrat who wants him removed. I want the best man (or woman) for the job, someone with integrity, compassion, honor and morals. Why wasn’t John Bolton allowed to testify during the impeachment proceedings? How is a trial fair if the most important witnesses don’t testify? Soon we’ll know more when Bolton’s book comes out.
Do the brave men and women in the armed forces really want a president who called a true war hero, John McCain, not a hero because “he was captured”? How do POWs feel about that remark? Oh, and Trump was deferred from the draft several times. He had bone spurs in his feet.
Lastly and the most despicable reason not to vote for him in November is the women who have made sexual misconduct accusations against him. They can’t all be wrong.
Robert Long
Galloway Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.