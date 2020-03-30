For Kennedy for Congress
I am a Cape May County resident and a lifelong Republican who is enthusiastically endorsing Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy for Congress. For the last three years I have winced my way through the Trump presidency. President Trump’s has too many incompetent fawning acolytes. This is a four alarm fire for the nation.
Developments in my home district have brought this into stark relief. I was horrified when Rep. Jeff Van Drew decided not only to oppose the impeachment investigation but also to switch parties. Reasonable people can disagree on Trump’s impeachment but opposition to the very investigation was irresponsible. I also consider it a cynical betrayal of his constituents to change jerseys in the middle of the game. His disingenuous explanation that an investigation would divide the nation was laughable. Van Drew topped it all off by pledging his “undying loyalty” to Trump.
I have recently met and listened to Amy Kennedy. I found her to be thoughtful, measured and capable. She is a no-nonsense former teacher and mother of five whose policies are concise and practical. She has a distinct focus on the issues especially education and mental health. Both of these areas are of critical concern to South Jerseyans.
New Jersey needs a new generation of leadership. Kennedy offers that perspective. Despite my party affiliation, I stand with her.
It is time to support someone who doesn’t bow to pressure but rather stands unwaveringly for us.
Ted Burke
Cape May Court House
Media blames Trump
In my opinion, people are freaking out too much about the coronavirus and COVID-19 illness. Nobody in the media was panicking about the swine flu (H1N1), which infected many more people, bird flu (H5N1) or Ebola. But now that there’s a pandemic while Donald Trump is president, many in the media are claiming it is all Trump’s fault and that he didn’t take any precautions.
As a matter of fact, President Trump took more precautions, such as freezing air travel to and from China when the virus first appeared, than President Obama did during the 2009 swine flu pandemic. There was no travel ban during the swine flu.
The media is blaming Trump for everything, even this virus he had nothing to do with.
Philip Palomeque
Ocean City
