Unbiased civic education for informed electorate
The modern model of the American electorate contains an immense amount of people with many political beliefs. Political participation has fallen significantly over the past 35 years, both in the presidential and midterm elections. This is due to an extreme lack of enthusiasm and insufficient information on the workings of government.
The expansion of a civic education is a viable solution to the lack of participation. As a new generation of young voters is coming forth, the subject of civic education becomes more essential to informed voting. Teaching civics and government becomes paramount to building an intelligent new generation of voters. With an unbiased education being taught, many young people would find themselves politically informed, to comment, discuss and vote on their political beliefs.
Perhaps if we could energize enthusiasm for our government, we might resolve the disinterest in choosing our leaders of this great nation. Furthermore the American youth suffers a strong dispassion for the standard of government. This action is highly detrimental to our democracy. By enacting unbiased civic education, the voters of the future will be very capable of designing the path of the nation in a logical and ethical manner.
Nicholas J. Seppy
Egg Harbor Township
Not time to change A.C.
I fail to understand the rationale for changing the current form of city government especially just after an election in 2019. The current system in effect of a mayor, six council members representing six different diverse sections of Atlantic City and three additional at-large members, all elected by the voters seems perfectly fitting for this city. The council positions are in staggered elections which makes it easy to vote out a member whom the district’s voters do not think is representing them.
The proposed five-member council that would select a mayor every year among themselves then hire a city manager/chief executive who would not be representative of the voters. It gives too much power to a small circle. It is a parliamentary form which is much more liable for fraud and favoritism. This form would be very easy for a small group of individuals and powerful outsiders to exert undue influence on decisions considered by council. It is much harder to coerce nine-plus a mayor than essentially five members. This is particularly critical as it is likely the sale of city property, utilities and important large city contracts may be up for consideration in the near future.
Look at the people behind the initiative. Who are they, who is behind them, why do they want to change the government form? What are the cost comparisons? They could select a mayor from among themselves every year; sounds like each one might have a chance for the better position. The move sounds like a coup to me. I have been a resident since 1946. Atlantic City has been that route before, and it failed. The time for change is definitely not now, not this format.
Stephen Dunn
Atlantic City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.