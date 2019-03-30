Celebrate Women’s Day
Why does it matter, one might ask, to celebrate women who may not be mothers? I was disappointed that International Women’s Day (March 8) was not more widely celebrated or even acknowledged. I respect the mothers and they deserve their day like the fathers do, but many women work outside the home and deserve recognition.
Even my Joyce Meyer Ministries calendar noted this women’s day as important, and she is a grandmother.
Karla S. Kiefer
Cape May
Border barrier required to screen out criminals
New Jersey has joined 15 other states in an attempt to block President Trump from building a barrier at the nation’s southern border to protect us from an invasion of immigrants.
Since an invasion would remove any chance of vetting those entering this country, I’m positive some would be undesirable criminals.
Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal have decided they have the power to override the federal government, i.e. the president, and refuse to cooperate with and enforce immigration law. Their actions bring me to the question: Have the governor and attorney general, without their bodyguards, ever been face to face with someone who is out to do them bodily harm?
The last time I faced such a confrontation, I was relieved to see an Ocean City policeman crossing the street.
Robert J. Caroccio Sr.
Ocean City
Trump endangers country
I am praying constantly for America to be protected from the bad situations we have entered into by allowing President Trump free reign. This is supposed to be a democracy and not a dictatorship. How long does the Congress ignore this situation?
I was raised in a family of Republicans and my parents worked the polls yearly. I am registered at this time as an independent because I can’t believe that Trump was elected by the country. He disgusts me and I don’t choose to argue with anyone else about this.
This is a fight for the democracy. Does morality and ethics not count for the American people anymore? How can people ignore this? I don’t know where we go from here.
I encourage every person in America to pray for the country. It is in extreme danger and we should act on that. Trump separated undocumented immigrant children and families. He has made mistakes with other world leaders that have affected Americans. He held federal workers hostage at Christmas time because he couldn’t get his border wall.
Karen T. Stratoti
Egg Harbor Township