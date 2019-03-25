Ocean Resort impresses
Over the last 150 years, Atlantic City has experienced both downtrodden periods and explosive growth. But through it all, it has always been resilient in reinventing itself.
Although Donald Trump, once the city’s biggest employer, has gone on to bigger and better things, the immediate period of the post-Trump era looked particularly dismal for the gaming capital of the East Coast.
However, with the advent of the extravagant and newly christened Ocean Resort casino on the north end of the Boardwalk that features breathtaking ocean views, coupled with legalized sports betting, Atlantic City looks poised again to reclaim its former glory and even elevate itself to greater heights.
I was duly impressed with Ocean Resort from a visit during the slowest days of the week in the slowest month of the year. It was hitting on all cylinders.
Eugene R. Dunn
Medford, New York
A.C. bulkheads, docks not being maintained
In New Jersey, if you are about to construct a bulkhead or dock, you are required to do a tremendous amount of paperwork along with paying exorbitant fees, then you wait and hope it gets approved.
The state is very diligent about the process of construction. However, once the project is completed, no one from any agency in the state seems to monitor or enforce the maintenance of existing properties. Bulkheads are collapsing, causing flooding in neighborhoods. Floating docks break loose and wind up in waterways.
Atlantic City says it has no jurisdiction over bulkheads or docks, and the federal EPA, state DEP and federal Army Corps of Engineers all say the same thing. Someone must re responsable for policing this.
Rocco Pepino
Atlantic City