Don’t subsidize tracks
New Jersey is providing a $20 million a year subsidy to horse racing tracks.
If horse racing can’t stand on its four hooves, then it’s time for that industry to be euthanized.
Just like home ice delivery, rotary phones and the pony express, all things come to an end.
The 250 acres at the Atlantic City Race Course would be better utilized as a sports complex, offering baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer and such. This would generate jobs for people that pay taxes and the property would generate income, which also generates taxes.
Bader Field in Atlantic City should become an amusement park, like Hershey Park, but smaller. We need income generators, not tax takers.
Peter McLaughlin
Margate
Illegal migrants drain US
Regarding the recent letter, “Immigrant ills overblown”:
The Border Patrol was interviewed on TV, live, time and again at the border during the government shutdown and the utilization of a border wall was firmly, overwhelmingly needed.
As far as the tax ramifications of DACA and the rest of the illegal immigrants, as an accountant and tax preparer going into my fourth decade assisting clients, I can say unequivocally that illegal immigrants and DACA immigrants cost this country’s treasury billions annually due to the Earned Income Credit that sees much more, billions more, being improperly refunded to them. An annual drain on the country’s coffers, not to mention welfare, food stamps, WIC, free transportation, free education, free just about everything.
It really doesn’t matter. Those of us who voted for President Trump to fix our border issues do not give one hoot what those who didn’t vote for him care or say about it. They should just get it right.
Mike Merlino
Egg Harbor Township