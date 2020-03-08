Public should have say in EHT gun rights vote
At a recent meeting, the all-Republican Egg Harbor Township Committee resolved to support gun rights advocates in an attempt to establish Second Amendment “sanctuaries” in Atlantic County.
There are many issues involved here that require careful examination, but what stands out above it all is the fact that whether it is guns or potholes in the township, any issue that affects public safety should reflect the collective voice of the community. The public was neither notified that the issue would be considered nor was the public permitted to comment. The township committee and its workings should be a mirror reflecting the entirety of the community it serves.
Lisa March
Egg Harbor Township
Senate needed witnesses
Regarding the recent Voice of the People letter, “No political trial witnesses”:
This letter needs to be clarified with “first time ever” that there were no additional witnesses. In every case but the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Senate witnesses appeared, in person and also video deposition.
To classify poll participants as “low information responders” is biased, elitist, inaccurate and beyond reason. Having watched and discussed every aspect, there was no way to avoid the Republicans constantly referencing the lame excuse to not have witnesses. I think that if even one character, exonerating or doubt-shedding witness existed, they would have been paraded, exalted and lauded.
The sole difference between a criminal and political trial is the punishment able to be meted out. The Framers did not want to jail a president. High crimes and misdemeanors were specified by Articles of Impeachment.
Next up in the letter is an inaccurate statement on the House impeachment inquiry. Republicans had some witnesses, they just didn’t work out so well. The House also called John Bolton, Trump, Mick Mulvaney and many others. The administration forbid all from obeying subpoenas to appear. The letter’s last bit, regarding Democratics seeing a fall election advantage in no Senate witnesses, is beneath intelligence, simply more bias.
Jacquelin Tilton Stauffer
North Wildwood
