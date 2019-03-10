Saving more a good idea out of reach of many
Regarding the recent commentary by Tyler Cowen, “One shutdown lesson: Americans need to save more”:
Cowen is probably right. The problem is that saving more is opposed to longstanding U.S. fiscal policy, and even worse would probably mean savers lost money.
The Federal Reserve’s inflation target is 2 to 2½ percent. For almost a decade up until recently, the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historically low levels, close to zero. That was partly to spur the economy.
People who saved received little or no interest (less after taxes). The purchasing power of their savings declined due to inflation. When I studied economics in college, the definition of money was “a medium of exchange and a storehouse of value.” So it appears that money is now a diminishing storehouse of value.
Many people do not have enough income to allow them to save. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the median wage in 2017 was $44,980 annually or $865 per week. Most people need all of that income for day-to-day expenses, leaving nothing to save. In addition, a 2 percent inflation rate would steal $899 in purchasing power from those workers annually (assuming they get no raise).
There is another large adversely impacted group — people on fixed incomes, mostly retired people, a rapidly growing class. Their purchasing power shrinks every year and some never get a raise.
So for a great many Americans, saving more is a good idea, but they simply cannot do it.
John Doherty
Atlantic City
Van Drew, Brown show A.C. rail bipartisanship
People should be grateful for the tag team leadership of Rep. Jeff Van Drew and state Sen. Chris Brown, who are both examples of how bipartisanship should work on behalf of everyone. I believe the only way the Atlantic City Rail Line reopens is because of their tireless efforts.
From the very beginning, Democrat Van Drew and Republican Brown have led the charge to get NJ Transit to reopen the Atlantic City Rail Line. Each representative is using every means at their disposal — rallying members of Congress and enabling local families to testify at NJ Transit’s board meeting — to keep the pressure on at both the federal and the state levels so NJ Transit is held accountable.
Without any partisan posturing, Van Drew and Brown are just focused on what’s best for Atlantic County. Washington and Trenton would work a lot better if they worked liked Brown and Van Drew.
Kenneth Buck
Galloway Township
Socialism treats all fairly
In his State of the Union speech, President Trump expressed his total disdain for socialism. That’s to be expected from a spoiled rich guy. Trump’s idea of capitalism is much different than one of its early champions, Adam Smith, who coined the term free-market capitalism.
Trump’s version, not unlike many other rich guys, should be called heir or rich daddy capitalism. Those who inherit wealth as he did have a clear advantage over the middle-class working stiff. Compare it to a 100 yard dash. The middle class and poor kids would start the race at the zero yard line and inheritors of wealth would begin at the 70 yard line.
It’s hard for poor kids to compete. Among the more than $100 million Jared Kushner’s parents donated to universities, hospitals and such, $2 million went to Harvard where he was subsequently admitted. Some consider his grade point average and SAT scores to not warrant that admission.
Government’s primary goal should be to act as an honest arbitrator of fairness for all citizens. That’s how I think of socialism.
Michael F. Lamb
Linwood