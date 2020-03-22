Symbol of Nazi hate encountered at rest stop
Recently my wife and I stopped at a rest stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike just west of Philadelphia. We saw three men and one woman — all of whom looked to be in their late 30s, early 40s. One of the men was wearing a hat with a swastika — the symbol of Nazi Germany. I immediately felt sick — sick that some members of society have digressed to the point that they proudly wear symbols of hate.
I was sorely tempted to acquaint this man with the fact that the Nazis murdered millions of people — including 1½ million Jewish children — and were the prime movers of a war wherein tens of millions died including a quarter of a million Americans. But I suspected that he knew those facts and would advocate and aid a similar holocaust in this country if given the opportunity.
I am now 68 years old and have not lead a sheltered life. But I have never encountered that type of overt hatred and dismissal of all of the values that have made America great over the past 250 years.
Steven D. Scherzer
Linwood
Jesus wouldn’t deny autistic boy Communion
Regarding the recent story, “Family upset after church denies First Communion to autistic child”:
Dogma is the bane of the Catholic Church. Perhaps we need to be reminded, especially during this Lenten season, of just who Jesus was. He was a Galilean Jewish peasant who lived during the first third of the 1st Century AD. What we really know of him as a historical figure is scant and comes primarily from four narratives written by four unknown authors some 30 to 60 years after his death.
At a minimum, however, he was an egalitarian living in an age of exclusivity. He was accused of being a drunkard who associated with the dregs of society, including tax collectors and prostitutes. He spoke truth to power, both religious and secular, for which he would suffer a violent death. Prior to that death he shared a meal, in all likelihood a Seder, with some of his followers, and he asked those present that whenever they gathered together for a meal, that they would remember him in a spirit of commensality. No one was excluded. Now I ask you, would Jesus have deprived that autistic child from sharing in that final meal?
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona
Gun load limit good
I am responding to a recent writer’s complaint about 15 round magazines becoming illegal in 2018. (Yet 10 rounds are still OK.) Did the law prohibit the sale or the possession? That is an important point to clarify.
Why does anyone need a gun that shoots that kind of ammunition?
I agree that it is a very complicated issue. However, the writer may change his position if his child is shot by a mentally ill person who has 15 rounds to spare.
Judy Casagrande
Estell Manor
