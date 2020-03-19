Albert Boscov served his stores’ communities
Regarding the recent gallery, “Look back at Albert Boscov and Boscov’s Department Store”:
I knew Albert Boscov since the 1960s, when I was the assistant manager of public relations at Hess’s Department Store in Allentown, Pa. I would get together with him in Reading, Pa., now and then to compare notes on what his stores and ours were doing.
To say that Boscov copied the best — and only the best — of Hess’s is not news, but there was no one or any store that did more for its community than Albert Boscov and Boscov’s.
He let local organizations use the entrance areas of his stores to ask for donations or sell items (cakes, cookies, etc.) to raise money for their organization or charity.
He worked his department managers and buyers hard (many of whom were former Hess’s employees), but he made up for it by taking them and their spouses away for a weeklong vacation in some sunny area such as the Caribbean — at the expense of Boscov’s.
There are many stories that can be told about Albert Boscov but most of all, like Max Hess of Hess’s, he felt he had an obligation to the communities he served in South Jersey and Pennsylvania because his stores bore his name. And that meant something to him.
Beau Weisman
Cape May Court House
Kennedy is inclusive
Regarding the recent letter, “Kennedy message divisive”:
I have met Amy Kennedy and discussed her messaging regarding her platform and she explained that she is always aiming to keep things above board and positive and she hopes that other candidates would do the same. She has her master’s degree and has worked as a teacher in South Jersey. Brigid Harrison who works as a teacher in Essex County and basically has what I consider a summer home in Longport is running against Kennedy. How is someone whose career is in Essex County able to represent the people of the 2nd District?
I think that we need someone who truly lives full time in South Jersey and who will represent the people of South Jersey, not someone who was chosen by the political decision makers. Kennedy is the candidate I can vote for.
Her platform includes the following: Mental health care especially for veterans returning home with PTSD along with suicide prevention; how to deal better with the opioid addiction epidemic; education especially for the young children; dealing with cuts in Medicare and Medicaid changes that will negatively impact the elderly and disabled population.
Regarding Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was supposed to represent those that voted for him, he has created a very divisive situation and will reap what he has sown.
Karen T. Stratoti
Atlantic City
