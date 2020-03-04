Leftist propaganda just lies about Limbaugh
The recent guest column by Virginia Heffernan of the L.A. Times, “Trump dittoes Limbaugh’s bigotry with a Presidential Medal of Freedom,” was leftist political propaganda at its worst.
Instead of offering opinion, it spewed hatred and lies as if they were facts. It falsely claimed that Rush Limbaugh listeners like me call ourselves “dittoheads” because we “mechanically reproduce” what Limbaugh says.
The truth is that we coined that term years ago to describe how we begin each call to the program. We say “dittos from (our hometown).” We do this so we don’t waste precious airtime on small talk introductions praising Limbaugh and his program. We instead then get right to our point.
Heffernan falsely claimed the Presidential Medal of Freedom “generally” goes to “world historical figures” like Elie Wiesel and Rosa Parks. The truth is that Democratic presidents gave it to many divisive political figures like Robert DeNiro, Jesse Jackson and Joe Biden.
But the most effective and hateful propaganda are not lies, but important truths that are not told. The column didn’t mention that Limbaugh has had live, spontaneous, unscripted conversations with random Americans from around the country three hours each day, five days each week, 50 weeks each year for 31 years.
When he began in 1988, midday AM radio was an abandoned wasteland with few listeners and no national news programs.
Back then, daily newspapers and national TV networks were the only source of national news. All of them were run by graduates of the same journalism schools who promoted the same “progressive” big government political agenda.
Limbaugh changed all that. His humor and sarcasm matched that of any late night TV comic.
He reported important news that never made it to mainstream news outlets. He challenged callers and listeners to apply critical thinking skills rarely taught in today’s schools and colleges.
I invite readers to listen to Rush Limbaugh while he is still strong enough to do the program. That is the only way they can know whether Heffernan’s “opinion” column treated Rush and his program fairly.
Seth Grossman
Atlantic City
Trump treats us like kids
Children eventually discovered that the Tooth Fairy was an untruth (a lie). Schoolkids all got a cupcake on a birthday, and if someone misbehaved in class everyone was kept inside for recess. These methods by teachers (our leaders) were early versions of crowd and group mind control.
Two recent stories were about the untruths and crowd control measures that continue to be used on the general public. However, adults can use common sense and logic, and think about who they trust and what they are doing.
First the untruths or, as I like to call them, lies. Or as President Trump likes to call them, fake news. The government originally said no one was seriously injured in the Iranian ballistic missile attack early last month in Iraq. Then over a few weeks, 109 military members reported symptoms of possible traumatic brain injury. Truth heals. Lesson learned.
Second, the control methods. White House officials and the Justice Department are suing New Jersey over its reduced cooperation with federal immigration officials. I think this message is designed to instill fear in immigrants (legal and illegal), instill fear among citizens and increase the desires/laws of federal government over local/state government. Tax dollars will pay for both the defense and the prosecution of the lawsuit. Where is the justice in that? Governments control and we just send the money as told. Another lesson learned.
There should be more justice in the Justice Department. People should use their logic and common sense and think before acting when they vote this year.
Frances Worrell
Ocean City
