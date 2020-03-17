Sanders is no Democrat
If Bernie Sanders is a registered independent, why does the Democratic National Committee let him run with Democrats rather than making him run as an independent thirrd party candidate like H. Ross Perot did in the 1990s? An informed voter should realize his radical ideas are not sustainable.
Steve Schwartz
Margate
Homelessness up to US
The United States is considered the greatest country in the world. But there is a homeless problem that is spiraling out of control.
A list of the top five most homeless cities around the world includes a few in the USA.
According to the most recent numbers I could find, Moscow has a homeless population of 58,000. Los Angeles has 59,000 homeless people. Mumbai, India, has 60,000; Manila, Philippines, has 70,000; and New York City has a homeless population of 74,000.
It seems that the city governments of Los Angeles and New York are incapable of solving this horrific problem. The federal government must come into these cities and take whatever action is necessary to solve the problem.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Socialists hypocritical
Can someone who claims to be a socialist get rich in politics? True socialism advocates equal rewards for everyone. In other words, the redistribution of wealth.
A true socialist would not have three homes while others have no homes. I think they would pay everyone that works for them pay equal to their own, no matter what the job is. And, if they were wealthy prior to running for office, maybe they were capitalists pretending to be socialists solely to get elected by constituents who are being misled. These socialist politicians will not give up their wealth as they advocate in order to get votes.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Tax parents for schools
I have to vent about my property taxes. We’re retired, no kids in school for 23 years and my taxes went up $1,500 last year. That’s crazy. I’m tired of paying for people’s children in school.
Parents with more than two kids shouldn’t get a tax break, they should pay more, they are putting a burden on retired fixed income seniors and schools.
Something has to give, I will not be taxed out of my home because of these people I consider selfish. If they want all those kids, then they should pay for them. It’s out of hand.
John Eichinger
Egg Harbor City
