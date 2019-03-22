NJ workers should back Sweeney pension reform
The current New Jersey pension fund will never be solvent. It is kaput! Finished! The money people all agree that the clock is now ticking on meaningful pension reform. We are nearing the point of no return.
That is why I, a current state worker and lifelong union member, after reviewing Senate President Steve Sweeney’s Path to Progress pension reform proposal fully support it.
The proposal will not create new taxes and current employees will not be asked to pay more into the fund. Great. No pension promises to any current government worker will be broken. Great. New workers will be given a hybrid pension system. Fair. If they like the benefit, they take the job. If not, they don’t.
It is time to realize we can never spend our way out of this pension failure. It is time for this change. Sweeney has come up with a plan where no one in the fund will be hurt.
Government workers must face reality. We cannot afford to miss this reform opportunity. It is our pension fund, our decision. Read the pension reform plan and make your own decision.
Michael J. Makara
Mays landing
Road near Point bridge needs permanent repair
Could somebody from the N.J. Department of Transportation please explain why they can never properly fix the road surface at Route 52 and Route 585? This is also known as the foot of the Ocean City bridge and Shore Road in Somers Point.
The problem of the road bed deteriorating has been a problem since day one. I have contacted the state several times but get no proper fix to this problem.
Their fix is to just apply cold patch to the problem. The proper fix is to mill and repave the 50-foot section of road bed.
If the state can’t afford it, then maybe it could allocate some of the gas tax increase for the repair, before the front end of my truck has to get another alignment.
Jack Verseput
Linwood
College aid to immigrants unfair to citizens of NJ
I do not think that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is doing the fair thing in giving undocumented immigrants $1.6 million a year in aid for college.
American citizens going to college must take out loans or take from their savings, savings they worked hard to earn. Murphy wants to give, not loan, money to immigrants here illegally.
If the governor wants to give his own money to help others, that is fine. Most people want to help other people, but they do it with their own money, making charitable contributions, not taking other citizens’ taxes.
Edward Williams
Egg Harbor City