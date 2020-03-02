Put UN climate HQ in A.C.
I’m writing in support of David Dichter’s efforts to have Atlantic City be a focal point for meetings about solving global threats posed by climate change. And it’s wonderful, as pointed out in the recent article, that state Senate President Steve Sweeney, the city of Atlantic City, the freeholders of Atlantic County, and Meet AC (on behalf of the casinos) are all in accord.
The central meeting place for the special agency of the United Nations that’s dealing with the problem of climate change is in Nairobi, Kenya. As Dichter points out, Nairobi is isolated and lacks security.
For that reason alone, Atlantic City needs to make itself available to be a focal point for meetings. But there are other reasons that are even more compelling.
Resolution of the problem needs to happen ASAP. Some educated guesses give us five years to get onto a path of sustainability. And standing in the way of progress is the current federal government of the United States. U.S. citizens — and there are legions of them who want to weigh in — cannot get to Nairobi in the numbers necessary to apply sufficient pressure. In addition, representatives from countries around the world need to be at meetings here in Atlantic City, where new ideas and imperatives can take shape.
So, I suggest that Dichter be given a modest budget to get word out about a Convention on Global Climate Changes. If it’s understood that new ideas and bold strategies are to be featured, my guess is that patrons, participants and people from far and wide will begin to sign up. I will be among the first.
There’s no downside to his proposal. And doing nothing assures continuation of governmental backsliding and official denial in the highest offices of this country.
Michael Diamond
Atlantic City
Lost wallet returned
I didn’t realize until I was back home in Smithville that my wallet fell out of the back pocket of my sweat pants during a bike ride on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
I spent all day agonizing whether to notify Visa and my bank to prevent someone from going on a buying spree that would cause an online nightmare entering new account numbers. I wondered whether to go to the state DMV to replace my driver’s license and seek a new Medicare card, or wait for a phone call from a good Samaritan.
At 9 p.m., a fellow named Dan called to let me know that he saw my wallet slip out when I rode past him on the Boardwalk, but I couldn’t hear him yelling over the loud music outside the nearby casino. He contacted the police and Visa in an effort to get my phone number and arranged for me to pick up my wallet before my next bike ride.
Robert Friedenberg
Smithville
