Help committing suicide wouldn’t increase freedom
Two bills await floor votes in the New Jersey Assembly and Senate, A1504/S1072, the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act. These bills would authorize physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for patients diagnosed with a terminal illness.
PAS laws are based on a false premise.
Mary Cheh, the Washington, D.C., council member who authored the DC Death with Dignity Act of 2016, a PAS law, said, “This law is designed to keep the government from taking away people’s freedom and liberty to make these fundamentally personal decisions in consultation with their family, physician and spiritual advisors.” This quote is from Compassion and Choices. C&C lobbies for PAS.
In truth, any state that has not authorized PAS is not “taking away people’s freedom and liberty to make these fundamentally personal decisions in consultation with their family, physician and spiritual advisors.”
PAS laws are not necessary.
Every state in the U.S. has decriminalized suicide — the taking of one’s own life.
The 2013 New Jersey Revised Statutes Title 2C — New Jersey’s Code of Criminal Justice — contains no language criminalizing suicide, the taking of one’s own life. The code only criminalizes aiding suicide (2C:11-6).
New Jersey does not limit an individual’s freedom or liberty to make and implement the fundamentally personal decision to take his or her own life!
In New Jersey any terminally ill patient is already free to commit suicide, in accordance with his or her personal values, priorities and beliefs.
Stephen Atzert
Cape May Court House
Must have referendum on legalizing marijuana
As our uncaring, revenue-greedy governor and state Legislature get closer to passing a bill, it’s becoming obvious that the politicians and special interests are about to succeed in bringing recreational marijuana to New Jersey. They claim polls show the majority of New Jersey citizens favor it. Not from all the people I’ve talked to. Polls can be manipulated and made to come out the way those conducting or paying for the poll want them to come out.
This is an ominous threat with probable dire consequences for our society as a whole and our youth in particular, whose young brains are affected the most. As such, it justifies a referendum where we actually go to the voting booth since those results cannot be easily fudged.
I urge every New Jersey citizen to contact their state senator and Assembly representatives to demand that a referendum be held on this foreboding menace. Rest assured, all “users” would vote for marijuana in a referendum, so it’s imperative that those of us who still have our heads on straight come out and vote in force if we are to prevail. Otherwise, we would lose by default.
We are today’s adults and keepers of society. Better to pay a little more taxes than do this to our youth.
Let’s do our duty. We owe it to our children, grandchildren and the generations to come.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat