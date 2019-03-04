Blacks have reasons to be mostly Democrats
Regarding the recent story, “Political philosophy a complex issue for black conservatives”:
I take exception to what I see as certain implications of the article. Blacks who are Democrats are successful in all walks of life. Many are highly educated and have reached the highest levels of their fields, including the president of the United States. We are intelligent enough to know which party is more welcoming.
Black conservative Melanie Collette’s criticism of those who encourage black Americans to believe they need the Democratic Party and government programs to survive is insulting to the 92 percent of us who are not Republicans. Self-reliance, hard work and trust in God are not exclusive to Republicans.
No doubt the Democratic Party at times takes the black vote for granted, but it represents the true demographics of the nation, the big tent.
It’s true that blacks were at one time more aligned with the Republicans. After the voting and civil rights acts of 1964 and 1965, many racists left the Democratic Party to join the Republican Party.
Like Collette, I too grew up in Cape May County, where I experienced more discrimination than anywhere else. My experience there didn’t compel me to be a part of people who considered me as being less of a person.
Eddie E. Hicks Sr.
Galloway Township
Some liberals OK with socialism, late abortions
I found it interesting to watch the reactions to the comments President Trump made in his State of the Union speech. Two specific audience reactions stood out to me as indicative of the sad state of the liberal mind.
The first was the non-reaction by dozens in attendance when late-term abortion was mentioned. I think the mention of such inhumane legislation requires a vigorous reaction.
The second was the non-reaction of some to the statement, “America will never be a socialist country.” The dissipation of Venezuela was cited as one reason for rejecting socialism. Other reasons are found in the history and demise of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Carmine Bonanni
Margate
$15 minimum wage will hurt small biz, tourism
Gov. Phil Murphy fulfilled a campaign promise by signing a bill that will eventually make the state’s minimum wage $15 per hour, not including payroll taxes and workers’ compensation. The minimum wage hike is hailed as an economic boost to the lower and middle classes, but this could not be further from the truth.
Anyone with a basic understanding of economics knows that when the cost of labor increases, fewer workers are hired, thus resulting in unemployment for minimum wage workers. As a small business owner, I will be forced to lay off workers, especially teenagers and low-skilled workers for whom minimum wage jobs are intended.
Furthermore, the new law is certain to hurt Atlantic County’s economy and drive away tourism. Small business owners will be forced to either shut down or raise their prices. Our state is not the only one with beaches, and with the increased cost of tourism in New Jersey, our economy is sure to suffer as tourists flock to cheaper states. How can we compete when our minimum wage will soon be twice the federal mandate?
Even Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, said, “I’m a believer in a $15 minimum wage, but I’m worried about small businesses.” Apparently, Democrats have no problem with buying votes at the expense of the small businesses that serve as the backbone of the American economy.
Lou Freedman
Margate