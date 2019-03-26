Diocese should spend less on leaders event
At the end of March, the bishop and several hundred pastors, priests and laity of the Diocese of Camden will meet in Atlantic City for the Convocation of Catholic Leaders, the reason being to foster dialogue and creative thinking for the future of the diocese. Several things could be taken away from this convocation, one being that it is a misuse of church funds.
These several hundred church members are going to be housed and fed in a casino for four days and three nights. Most of the funds being used are coming from the multimillion dollar Catholic Strong campaign, financed by parishioner pledges for use for church building improvements and religious programs. I don’t begrudge the volunteers being given some comforts for their time and work, but it could have been done less expensively, for example over several Saturdays with snacks and lunch.
I wonder what will happen as a result of this convocation. I don’t doubt that the lay volunteers will be inspired and raise some great ideas, but unless the bishop, pastors and clerical hierarchy agree, I think the mostly likely outcome is that these ideas will go nowhere.
Joseph Picardi Sr.
Galloway Township
What Trump seeks is a barrier, not a wall
I’m an attorney familiar with the term “wall” as well as other terms such as “barrier” and “fence.” What President Trump proposes is not necessarily a wall and he would gain much political influence if he forget he ever heard of the term “wall” and used the term “barrier” instead because under the law, as enunciated in reported cases, a barrier can be a wall, it can be a fence, it can be a sand dune or a pile of dirt, it can be a planting of vegetation.
What he is concerned with is not a wall, what he is concerned with is a barrier and by his continued use of the term “wall” he is giving fuel to the enemy.
He should quit doing so and drop the term “wall” and make it plain that what he intends to make and what he thinks is necessary is a barrier to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the United States.
I wish him luck in 2020.
Richard J. Shackleton
Ship Bottom
EHT road work needed
The roads around here are atrocious. We voted in a 23 cent per gallon gas tax increase so roads would be fixed. When?
There is not one road that I know of that doesn’t need new paving. The north side of Ivins Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, English Creek Avenue, Ocean Heights Avenue, Route 322 and the No. 1 road that needs work, Reega Avenue. Nothing has ever been done to that road except tar patches.
Bureaucrats must get something done. I feel bad people driving New York Avenue, or riding a bike or walking. The intersection at Route 40 is not wide enough and needs a drainage system.
Government gets millions of dollars every year just from property taxes in the township. It should give the people something back for a change, like drivable roads instead of headaches and stress.
Karlene Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township