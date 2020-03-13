Let health pros decide
Since Donald Trump became president I became skeptical of his leadership because of his constant distortions. I have hoped some sort of emergency would not occur. Now we face a worldwide pandemic with this coronavirus. COVID-19 has the potential to kill many. I believe the president is trying to control the information coming from the health professionals. I think we are getting distorted and misleading information from President Trump and it’s about his perceived path toward reelection.
The president has told us the virus will disappear one day. No one really knows how bad this will become or when it will end. But I do know that science is based on facts and truth, which is what we are in need of at this critical moment. The truth builds trust and offers needed guidance and reassurance. Trump seems to me more concerned about the performance of the stock market and uses the economy as his yard stick for reelection. The Washington Post newspaper says Trump has lied and distorted repeatedly since taking office.
I want to see the president succeed by guiding us through this looming crisis. I believe that the president and Vice President Mike Pence have a genuine opportunity to manage and direct this situation effectively. To do so, they need to allow the medical professionals to do their jobs and keep us accurately informed. A reasonably successful outcome here could get President Trump reelected. This is not the time for presidential mismanagement or for a politically appointed loyalist to be giving us directions. Lives are at stake. Let’s keep politics out of the decisions-making process and allow the doctors and scientists to guide this process.
Steve Montagino
Brigantine
Women too back Trump
Regarding the recent letter, “President Trump a danger”:
I could wax eloquent, but suffice it to say that for every person like the writer of this letter, there’s a woman like me, “a white woman,” whose support President Trump is not losing.
I’ll supply the beer for the writer to cry into.
Claire Pappas
Pomona
Rethink voting for Dems
Those who love to vote for the Democrats should consider:
Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid for a Russia-sourced dossier on Trump. She did nothing wrong — smashed her phones, hard drives and called those who didn’t support her deployable.
Barack Obama was president for eight years. Obamacare hasn’t worked well; he didn’t protect us from ISIS.
Joe Biden’s son Hunter was able to get a job in Ukraine, with no experience in oil, gas and energy, but was paid tens of thousands a month. Joe Biden said he told Ukraine if it didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating the company where his son worked, he would block aid to the country and so the prosecutor was fired. He did nothing wrong!
Bernie Sanders, a left extreme socialist, honeymooned in the Soviet Union. The U.S. takes in about $4 trillion a year; he wants a new green deal that would cost the taxpayers $16 trillion a year. Where’s that money coming from? Medicare for all, where’s that coming from? He would triple our taxes and put this country into a depression, stop energy production and lose the 2nd Amendment.
The Democrats have been harassing President Trump for three years. They will not work with him, but every promise he made, he has kept on his own. We have never known such a blessing as President Trump.
People who vote for Democrats better wake up. If they persist in voting for the Democrats, they are in for a rude awakening. They are going to pull this country down into socialism. They are going to be sorry and because of what I consider their stupidity, us Republicans will be pulled down with them.
Susanne Scott
Hammonton
