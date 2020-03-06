Anti-Trump bias must end
Regarding the recent Voice of the People letter, “News media no longer report freely, honestly”:
As a reader of The Press, I have been frustrated and, honestly, disgusted with the negative, extreme anti-Trump bias of too many writers, including some in the opinion pages. How refreshing to see the above-referenced letter! I couldn’t agree more.
I have never seen such hatred and anti-president articles in all my 67 years. Do I like President Trump? No. Did I like many of his predecessors? No.
But we don’t vote based on whom we like; rather on a president’s governing, making us feel proud to be an American, keeping us safe and campaign promises kept. To my knowledge, President Trump wins hands down over the past three presidents.
If the news media doesn’t change its anti-Trump liberal bias, I and I think many others will not pay attention to them. Enough is enough. They should present the truth about how great President Trump is making the United States.
Marlene Phillips
Margate
Media not liberal or biased
Regarding the recent Voice of the People letter, “News media no longer report freely, honestly”:
This letter in The Press made the frequent claim that the media has a liberal bias.
Journalism students learn that news making is a rigorous process, from fact finding and verification to writing and publication. The process requires tenacity, sometimes bravery, curiosity, honesty, self-reflection, education, logic and talent.
If we want to know where bias exists, we might ask who are the leading deniers of facts and the answer is not the liberal media. I think those who call the media liberal have a distaste for the truth.
Ron Gaskill
Northfield
S.J. syrup not worth it
I’ve seen it all now — an almost half a million dollar federal grant to promote sugaring of maple trees at Stockton University.
This area of southern New Jersey is predominantly oak and pine trees with some white or red cedars; it’s how the pinelands gets its name. The sample bottle of the “less sweet but still delicious” syrup shown with the story was very small, and I liken it to the tiny wild blueberries that grow in South Jersey. There’s no real market worth harvesting because cultivated commercial blueberries are the standard product.
Someone could pick thousands of wild blueberries and make jam, but it wouldn’t make scaled-up financial sense. Just like spending almost a half million to develop a syrup from such low yield, sparsely grown red maple trees when the northern states proliferate with sugar maples.
So if someone owns a bunch of local maples and wants to develop a syrup operation, they should do so like any other niche market, learning and buying equipment via the internet like everyone else learns how to do things today.
Next might be a professor needing a hobby to start bee hives on the campus, and get a grant to promote honey production. There you can at least support something feasible and helpful to all because pollinators are in the decline.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Extend Trump country
Two recent letters claim otherwise, but yes, President Trump’s rally in Wildwood celebrated this great president and country. And South Jersey is definitely Trump country. Hopefully all New Jersey will be so we can bring stability and logic back into our lives.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.