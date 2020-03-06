Anti-Trump bias must end

Regarding the recent Voice of the People letter, “News media no longer report freely, honestly”:

As a reader of The Press, I have been frustrated and, honestly, disgusted with the negative, extreme anti-Trump bias of too many writers, including some in the opinion pages. How refreshing to see the above-referenced letter! I couldn’t agree more.

I have never seen such hatred and anti-president articles in all my 67 years. Do I like President Trump? No. Did I like many of his predecessors? No.

But we don’t vote based on whom we like; rather on a president’s governing, making us feel proud to be an American, keeping us safe and campaign promises kept. To my knowledge, President Trump wins hands down over the past three presidents.

If the news media doesn’t change its anti-Trump liberal bias, I and I think many others will not pay attention to them. Enough is enough. They should present the truth about how great President Trump is making the United States.

Marlene Phillips

Margate

Media not liberal or biased

Regarding the recent Voice of the People letter, “News media no longer report freely, honestly”:

This letter in The Press made the frequent claim that the media has a liberal bias.

Journalism students learn that news making is a rigorous process, from fact finding and verification to writing and publication. The process requires tenacity, sometimes bravery, curiosity, honesty, self-reflection, education, logic and talent.

If we want to know where bias exists, we might ask who are the leading deniers of facts and the answer is not the liberal media. I think those who call the media liberal have a distaste for the truth.

Ron Gaskill

Northfield

S.J. syrup not worth it

I’ve seen it all now — an almost half a million dollar federal grant to promote sugaring of maple trees at Stockton University.

This area of southern New Jersey is predominantly oak and pine trees with some white or red cedars; it’s how the pinelands gets its name. The sample bottle of the “less sweet but still delicious” syrup shown with the story was very small, and I liken it to the tiny wild blueberries that grow in South Jersey. There’s no real market worth harvesting because cultivated commercial blueberries are the standard product.

Someone could pick thousands of wild blueberries and make jam, but it wouldn’t make scaled-up financial sense. Just like spending almost a half million to develop a syrup from such low yield, sparsely grown red maple trees when the northern states proliferate with sugar maples.

So if someone owns a bunch of local maples and wants to develop a syrup operation, they should do so like any other niche market, learning and buying equipment via the internet like everyone else learns how to do things today.

Next might be a professor needing a hobby to start bee hives on the campus, and get a grant to promote honey production. There you can at least support something feasible and helpful to all because pollinators are in the decline.

Brett Metzer

Egg Harbor City

Extend Trump country

Two recent letters claim otherwise, but yes, President Trump’s rally in Wildwood celebrated this great president and country. And South Jersey is definitely Trump country. Hopefully all New Jersey will be so we can bring stability and logic back into our lives.

Bob Donnell

Cape May

Tags

Load comments