O.C. devalues commission by rejecting green activist
The First Street Foundation, a non-partisan nonprofit scientific organization, recently published a report that Ocean City would be hurt by sea level rise more than any other coastal city.
Ocean City government is deaf, dumb and blind regarding the well-documented climate catastrophe forecast.
Environmental issues such as the SJ Gas pipeline through the pinelands were irrelevant and ignored by the Ocean City administration and their “go along” council enablers. Climate scientists have clearly drawn the connection between fossil fuels combustion and greenhouse gases. This is resulting in massive glacier melts and resulting sea level rise.
Thus, when I learned of an opening on the Ocean City Environmental Commission, my application was immediately submitted. Not surprisingly, I was rejected.
I think Ocean City commissions are purely window dressing for political calculations. This was evidenced by the City Council pulling the plug on the Ethics Commission several years ago when a complaint was upheld against a city employee despite political pressure to rescind it.
In closing, the irrelevance of an environmental commission that refuses to weigh in on overdevelopment, pipelines through the Pine Barrens and in recent past the potential use of old growth hardwood (Ipe) for boardwalk redecking is a sad joke.
This attitude puts property values at risk, which is probably the only way to motivate citizens to act and the politicians to listen.
Dr. Steven Fenichel
Ocean City
Elect statesmen, not pols
I am a semi-retired senior citizen that has had the time over the past six months to view the televised process known as congressional hearings, first the Brett Kavanaugh Senate confirmation hearings and then the recent House Michael Cohen hearings. The public utterances of some congressional representatives (Democrat and Republican) make me concerned about the future of our country. The bias, divisiveness and ignorance displayed by many representatives makes me wonder about the general intelligence of the public electorate that placed them in Congress.
My conclusion is that they are all professional politicians seeking constituent support for re-election, not statesmen serving the best interests of the country.
The hope of this senior citizen is that in future elections, enough legal citizens will come to the same conclusion and elect statesmen, instead of professional politicians that end up serving 20 to 25 years in office (with a $176,000 salary, plus benefits and pension).
God needs to bless this country to survive another 243 years with a Congress like this.
Robert Readding
Vineland