Sick of medicine TV ads
I turn on the TV. If I am lucky, I may see a few minutes of the program. Here comes a commercial. Oh my, another new prescription medication that will cure my illness.
Back to the show for a few minutes. Time for a commercial for another new drug. At the end of these commercials, the announcer mentions that the medications could kill me. They advise me to first check with my doctor.
These commercials could drive me to drink. I long for the days when there were TV commercials for beer and wine. At least I won’t have to check with my doctor before I make my purchase.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Flooding leaves only hope for a Blue Acres buyout
Flood waters in Pleasantville have caused massive damage to my property and the bulkhead keeping my mother’s house from slipping into the bay. I hoped the city of Pleasantville would get a grant allowing a bulkhead to be built or some dredging done. It all fell through. Now I think the damage is beyond repair.
The cost of replacement would be over $50,000. There’s little left holding up the house now. Flooding has eroded away the land that allowed the bulkhead to function properly. I imagine we’ll have to abandon the property.
I feel like Pleasantville has let us down, me and an almost 65-year-old woman who has lived in this house and paid taxes for about 35 years. We aren’t talking about Hurricane Sandy anymore, or the flood wall built up in West Atlantic City. Others are affected too. The costal regions of this whole county must be feeling the effects. We have people with the power to do something for these people, but no action.
Our only hope is for the state DEP’s Blue Acres program of floodplain acquisitions to buy our property and let nature reclaim it, as it has been doing all along. It might be naïve of me to hope that maybe the city or county might help us with this plan, and maybe expedite it before worse happens.
There was a time when we thought we could keep our house protected from the elements, but it’s as they say — you can’t fight nature.
Keith Maggio
Pleasantville
Term limits for all
Regarding the recent letter to the editor, “Term limits an answer to obstinacy of the Democrats”:
While I’m very much for term limits, I would like to see them for both parties. The letter writer notes “Pelosi’s 32 years, Chuck Schumer’s 38 years.” By omission of Mitch McConnell’s current 34 years, and if he wins the reelection he’s running for in 2020 it could reach 42 years, it seems the writer might be suggesting term limits for the Democrats only.
And then the writer mentions the Democrats “will keep the gridlock going on.” With the Republicans having a slim majority in both houses and the presidency for 2017 and 2018, the current gridlock started with them, as witnessed by their inability to pass a budget for the Mexican border wall while controlling Congress and the presidency. And now the lack of funding for the wall is entirely the Democrats’ fault. Huh?
Leonard P. Smith
Egg Harbor Township