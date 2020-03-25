Questions on veterans bill
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Ethics, transparency reforms welcome; Murphy’s target Legislature”:
The editorial was right on target.
The piece noted that Sen. Chris Brown along with Assemblyman Ryan Peters and Sen. Richard Codey will introduce a package of bills that would prohibit a vote on a bill or resolution unless it is made available online to the public for 72 hours.
On Feb. 24, Senate Bill 1866 was introduced and heard in the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs committee hearing. The only information posted on the state Legislature website was the bill number and title and the primary sponsor. Nothing else for public review.
The primary sponsor was the chairman of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs committee. What role did he play in this situation? And why?
Then at the hearing, a substitute was introduced. And like the bill itself, there was no information posted on the website before the hearing itself. Nothing for public review, nothing for the veteran community to review and discuss prior to the hearing.
So the first question is why was this done? Was there some reason that this legislation, both the initial bill that was scheduled to be introduced and then a last minute substitution, rushed through the normal process? Was someone trying to drive this through the normal process without input from the public? Who was responsible for this dramatic shift from the normal process and why?
Did the members of the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs committee have an opportunity to review the initial bill and the substitute before the hearing, or were they also left in the dark by this expedited process? Why did these committee members allow this process to be carried out during the hearing? Is there an adequate explanation to their actions or lack of actions?
Is this the best we can expect from our elected officials?
There were some members representing veterans’ organizations at the hearing. What, if anything, did they get to review prior to the hearing?
We deserve some answers.
Robert E. McNulty Sr.
Egg Harbor Township
Reject A.C. tax hike
Atlantic City residents must be all aware that their house taxes are being revised upwards and upwards, as per notifications from the professional property appraisers.
Have we really asked ourselves as to why this is being done? Have the wages/incomes of the city residents gone up suddenly? The answer is definitely no.
On the contrary, property values in the city have been going down recently. Then why this sudden favor of burdening city dwellers with these unfair house taxes? Can we all stand up and say a big no to these unfair notifications?
Harry Harj
Atlantic City
Paul hypocrite on Trump
Rand Paul, presumed to be a died-in-the-wool libertarian, cast the only nay vote in the Senate for $8.3 billion legislation to combat coronavirus. Perhaps the dye runs a bit, however, when the “principled” senator from Kentucky opts to fervently support the trillion-dollar-plus deficit, a hypocritical choice of immense magnitude.
He can’t have it both ways. When he supports President Trump, who advocates budgetary deficits as high as the moon, pursues freer trade with economically inefficient tariffs and confiscates property if needed to build a southern border wall, he is what I call the antithesis of a libertarian.
Perhaps Paul, an ophthalmologist, is suffering from blurred vision, unable to distinguish principles from politics.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
