Cannabis bad for youth
As a registered independent voter and an independent thinker, I oppose the legalization of marijuana.
Independents stress common sense and pot legalization in New Jersey doesn’t even make sense. The young people of New Jersey don’t need another mind-altering drug. They deserve better than that.
People deserve unbiased, straight news from the media.
I was born and raised in Atlantic City, have been writing letters to the editor for many years, and love the beach and the ocean. They will never go bankrupt.
Nancy Woerner
Northfield
Return Obama to office
Mexico won’t pay for the border wall. The government shut down and Americans did pay, but not for a wall. That was a severe loss to government, but still no wall.
Even if the shutdown didn’t affect people we know (no one among the 800,000), what affects the government, good or bad, affects everyone as U.S. citizens.
Declare a national emergency, for the people again to be put out of work in three weeks? Still no wall.
People should vote to put President Obama back into office, or his vice president, Joe Biden. They’ll get what they deserve in 2020.
Barbara Y. Dinkins
Pleasantville
Bible forbids, condemns homosexuality in religion
Regarding the recent story, “United Methodists confront possible split over LGBT issues.”:
The United Methodist Church convened to determine if it would suffer “divisions over same sex-marriages and the ordinations of clergy.”
The Bible, which is God’s word, clearly states that homosexuality is forbidden in any form, as in Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:26-27 and in 1Timothy 1:10. Also stated in Revelations 22:18 and 19, “I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy in this book: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book. And if anyone takes words away from this book of prophecy, God will take away from him his share in the tree of life and in the holy city, which are described in this book.”
God deserves our complete loyalty and obedience. The Bible forbids and condemns any form of homosexuality in any religion.
Henry J. Berenato
Hammonton