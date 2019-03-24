Writer among reasons for speed traps, patrols
Regarding the recent letter, “Traffic tickets excessive”:
Obviously the letter writer is one of the reasons there are speed traps and road patrols. The speed limit for the most part from Egg Harbor City to Berlin is 50 mph, with sections of 55 mph, 40 mph and then 50 mph.
The writer complains, “I pass cars all day with missing headlights and tail lights … must be out to punish the people just trying to get to work.” He should try leaving 15 minutes earlier so he doesn’t have to speed to get to work. I am on the same stretch of road he talks about and most of the cars are doing over 60 mph, with some doing more than 65 to 70 mph and blowing through red lights.
He should learn more about the courts and police funding. He writes, “These little towns have very large police forces with nice beautiful vehicles thanks to the money they take in from New Jersey residents.” The police and their vehicles are budget items paid for by taxes on their residents. As for the money they take in, only the court costs stay in the town, which pays for the judge, court recorder, prosecutor and necessary court security and such. In Egg Harbor City, that’s $33. The rest of the money goes to the county and the state.
By the way, the starting annual salary for a road patrolman in his town is $33,000. Does he want to switch jobs?
Mark W. Maxwell
Egg Harbor City
Build light rail line to NY in median of G.S. Parkway
Seeing the articles and a letter to the editor about rail lines here in South Jersey makes me wonder why a light rail line has never been run up the Garden State Parkway so that we could more easily get to New York City.
At present, you have to take the train (when it resumes) west to Philadelphia and get another train to New York, which takes a ridiculous amount of time.
A light rail could be in the median of the parkway with access via rest areas and at the terminus where the parkway ends outside Cape May.
The authority running the parkway would be able to make money and would help congestion both at the north end and for the tourist areas down here. It would also permit us to live here and work in New York City.
Terry Dailey
Mays Landing
Treat A.C. parking same
I recently saw a parking enforcement officer at Atlantic and Hartford avenues in Atlantic City too lazy to park legally while he was attending services at the nearby mosque.
Drivers could not see traffic when pulling onto Atlantic from Hartford because the parking enforcement truck was parked too close to the corner. This created an obvious hazard.
I find it the height of hypocrisy that residents get ticketed in this area by this person who parks illegally.
Stop parking illegally. The members of the mosque are afforded free meter parking while the taxpaying residents with residential permits must continuously feed the meter or receive a $51 fine.
The residential parking situation on Hartford Avenue needs to be addressed. There are two condominiums, an apartment house, a rooming house and a mosque all within 100 yards of one another and only about 15 parking spots for residents. We are tired of paying fines and fighting to find legal parking.
All that I ask is that everyone be treated equally.
Daniel Reith
Atlantic City