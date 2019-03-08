Cross-border opportunists unlikely to become citizens
In a constant barrage, today’s media lambastes the sad state of the modern immigrant coming across the southern border illegally. They lament the poor and downtrodden, as if to enter this country in any manner was their inalienable right.
These people bring nothing except their appetite. Like invading locusts, they devour our goods and services, and leave behind their contribution to a growing national debt that can never be repaid. They delight in it as they send their illegal earnings south. Their contribution is sometimes limited by a failure to learn our language or ways. They are economic opportunists.
Born in Germany and growing to adulthood in Switzerland, I immigrated to this beautiful country the lawful way. It never even occurred to me that I could sneak under the wire.
After 10 months of countless interviews, waiting periods and ensuring that I had the required funds on account in a U.S. bank, I received my visa. Three more “required” years later, I took my oath of allegiance to the United States in fluent English.
I was a 26-year-old woman in love with a new husband and my new country. Sixty years later, this is still evident, as Old Glory flies outside my home. I may hail from Europe, but I am American through and through.
Few of those crossing the southern border will become Americans, only foreigners intent on taking advantage of our benevolence. All my liberal friends, and I have a few, should wake up.
Hedi P. Scheyder
Ocean View
Feeding homeless in A.C. started in local church
Feeding of the homeless in Atlantic City was initially started by Pastor Rollie Davis and the members of the First Newborn Church of Christ on the corner of Indiana and Arctic avenues, of which Sister Jean was a member and head chef for many years.
When the stove and kitchen fell to disrepair, she thought fast and started cooking out of her house a couple doors down from the church.
Those were the good old days. Every day we would pile into that small church with fellowship and food, feeding our less fortunate communities, bodies and souls.
Tracy Whitted
Pleasantville
Don’t rush to judgment on thin past evidence
Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam was accused of appearing in a racist photo published in his medical school yearbook that showed a person with a blackened face standing adjacent to a person wearing KKK garb. Northam said he wasn’t sure if he was in the photo, later admitted he was and finally denied he was in the picture.
The 1984 photo is a snapshot in time. The picture is not meaningful at all. I recently found a picture of me along with other Cub Scouts in a minstrel show at a church. Does this mean that we should be judged by something that happened years ago which has no relevance to our present stature?
I was a big fan of the cowboy movies, had many different cap guns and had a blast with them. That shouldn’t suggest that I now might be a serial killer. How dare people condemn this man for one photo that means nothing.
Remember what the most famous man in the history of the world said about he who is without sin casting the first stone. What a squeaky clean world we live in to base a judgment of others just by looking at a photo.
Those who condemn Ralph Northam should beware. They just might be the next victim.
Matt Rendino
Egg Harbor City