Gun background checks aren’t done properly
Regarding the recent Associated Press story, “Aurora attacker took gun to work he shouldn’t have owned”:
The story says, “Like in many of the country’s mass shootings, Friday’s attack was carried out by a man with a violent criminal history who was armed with a gun he wasn’t supposed to have.”
He had a felony conviction in 1995, which would have made it illegal for him to own a gun. The original background check did not bother to look at his fingerprint history. Really? Why not?
If you want to purchase a gun, the background check has to include fingerprints and felony convictions from the entire country, every state. If he had been in other countries, those countries also should be looked at.
The company background check when he was hired 15 years ago did not turn up the felony conviction. That is not a good background check.
When it was found out by law enforcement that he could not own a gun, why did law enforcement not get the gun away from him?
Now there will be calls for new gun laws. If the existing gun laws are not enforced, why make new ones?
So now we have six people killed, including the shooter, plus five law enforcement officers shot.
All of this could have been prevented simply by doing an in-depth background check, including fingerprints and felony convictions.
Jim Munroe
Absecon
Minimum wage restricts liberty to work at will
The newly passed minimum wage increase is the latest assault by New Jersey Democrats in their war on the free market and personal liberty.
Unlike government, private sector businesses cannot make ends meet through perpetual taxation and borrowing schemes.
In the real world, there are consequences to increased expenses. Businesses will be compelled to act.
Some will be forced to close or relocate to better states. Others will have to reduce work hours, make fewer hires, and/or raise prices.
Society will be worse off. Inexperienced or low-skilled workers, and those already lower in the economic spectrum, will be especially hurt. But that’s part of the plan — create more needy New Jerseyans for government to “help.”
The very concept of a minimum wage should be repugnant to Americans as it is a negation of liberty. With what moral authority do our elected representatives — our employees — tell us that we are forbidden to sell our labor below a price of their choosing?
Engaging our bodies and minds in productive labor to provide for our ourselves and our families is fundamental to being a free human being. The price we charge for our labor is rightfully our decision, nobody else’s.
Our government was instituted to protect our unalienable rights — including “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” — not to set the price of labor between two willing parties. Contrary to the propaganda we are fed, a minimum wage does not “protect workers.” It controls them and should be abolished, not raised.
Charles Fischer
Galloway Township